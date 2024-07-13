Child dies and five people rushed to hospital in house fire in east London

Support truly

A child has been killed in a fire at terraced home in east London which has left five other people in hospital.

Thick plumes of smoke poured out of a home in Napier Road in East Ham at 8.30am on Saturday morning.

Neighbours said three children were trapped in the family home with some being given CPR in the street outside.

London Fire Brigade said one child was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Assistant Commissioner Patrick Goulbourne has offered his condolences after the “tragic death”.

He said: “This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time.

“Staff will be in the local community over the coming days to offer support and advice where needed.

“The welfare of our staff is very important and all those involved will be offered support from our counselling and trauma service.”

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at the house.

Half of the first floor and half of the ground floor of a terraced house were damaged.

The Met Police says it is investigating the cause of the fire after the child “was found deceased inside the property” with enquiries ongoing to trace their next of kin.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said on X: “Our thanks to our @LondonFire team in @NewhamLondon for their rapid response to this serious fire incident in East Ham. Praying for the safety of residents impacted.

“Council officers are on the scene supporting fire brigade officers; and we’ll be here to support all efforts.”