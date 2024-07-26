Support truly

The heartbroken parents of three children who perished in a house fire in east London have said they were “loved beyond words and missed beyond measure”.

Thick plumes of smoke poured out of a home in Napier Road in East Ham at 8.30am on July 13.

Neighbours tried to throw water on the fire before it spread trapping the three children.

Video shows the moment an adult was plucked out of a smoke-filled top floor window of the family home by firefighters. Neighbours reported seeing some of the children being given CPR in the street outside.

One child died at the scene and the other two siblings passed away in the hospital over the next days.

The victims have now been named as 13-year-old boy Nakash Malik, 11-year-old girl Aayat Malik and seven-year-old boy Muhammad Hanan Malik.

Nakash Malik, 13 ( Met Police )

Their parents, Khurram Malik and Naumana Gul Khan, said: “Your lives were a blessing, your memory a treasure.

“You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

“May you rest in peace in God’s heaven.”

Aayat Malik, 11 ( Metropolitan police )

Metropolitan Police officers continue to investigate the cause of the fire alongside London Fire Brigade colleagues.

The force said at this stage there is no evidence to indicate suspicious circumstances.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze, which damaged the ground floor and half of the first floor of the terraced house.

The scene in Napier Road, East Ham, London (Rosie Shead/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said at the time: “Knowing that a third precious child has now died following the house fire on Napier Road in East Ham adds to the deep grief and sadness felt by our community here.

“Three children have now died from a family, and there really are no words to express how as a community we are reeling from the shock and horror of what a house fire can do.

“On behalf of everyone in Newham, my continuing condolences to all those who know and love the family afflicted by this horrendous tragedy.

“The family was part of a tight-knit community which is now grieving and we will do all we can to extend our helping hand.”