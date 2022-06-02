A police investigation has been launched after a man found on fire in east London died.

Officers were called by the London Fire Brigade to the area of Central Park, East Ham, at about 2.20am on Thursday to reports of a man injured.

Officers and paramedics attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries to confirm his identity and inform next of kin are still ongoing.

The Metropolitan Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained while the circumstances of his death are investigated.

A crime scene remains in place and Central Park remains closed.