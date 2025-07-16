TV star with brain tumour joins squats challenge to raise funds to find cure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A TV star living with a highly-aggressive brain tumour is doing 88 squats a day while undergoing chemotherapy in a fitness challenge to help fund research into brain tumours.

Antiques Roadshow star Theo Burrell, of East Lothian, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma in June 2022, a highly-aggressive form of brain tumour with a life expectancy of 12-18 months.

Burrell, 38, is halfway through the 88 Squats A Day In July challenge, which she has taken on despite currently having treatment.

Funds raised will go towards Brain Tumour Research, a charity dedicated to curing the disease.

Despite an initial small target of £500, the TV star has so far raised more than £7,500 and still has two weeks left of the challenge.

Burrell, who is a patron of the charity, said: “I’ve been doing my squats and I’m actually enjoying it. I may do around 20 and then take a break and have a cup of tea, but I get them done.

“My son Jonah has been asking me what I’m doing so he’s been joining in, doing two or three here and there and then he’s done.

“I think I’ll keep it up after the challenge has ended because it’s supposed to be one of the best exercises you can do, particularly for the back.”

This week marks Glioblastoma Awareness Week, which aims to shine a light on the disease and how it is the most commonly diagnosed high-grade brain tumour in adults.

Glioblastoma is incurable and there has been no advance in treatments for two decades.

Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it a year in the UK, of which around 160 will live for five years or more.

Burrell, whose son is four, said: “I’m nearly 40 and I’ve seen just how devastating this has been for my parents. They never stop worrying about it, ever.

“This disease is stealing young people away from their families. I’ve seen lots of people lose their life to glioblastoma who are parents of young children, it’s just so devastating for everyone involved.

“The idea that you will never see your children grow up. There are lots of things I’ve come to terms with on this journey, but I will never ever be okay with the fact that I’m going to miss out on a lot of Jonah’s life.

“That will always make me feel completely grief stricken and I imagine it’s the same for any other parent who finds themselves in this situation. No time will ever be long enough really.”

Since her diagnosis, Burrell has undergone life-extending surgery, followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

A scan in December 2024 showed some regrowth of the tumour but her latest scan in June showed there were no active cancer cells left.

“It means that some of those cells have been killed off, while others have been put to sleep and are dormant,” she said.

“But as we know with glioblastoma, they always wake up at some point and the tumour will start to grow again – but it’s as good a situation as I could have hoped for given the nature of the disease.”

Burrell played a pivotal role in the launch of the Scottish Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence in January.

The centre, a unique partnership between Brain Tumour Research and Beatson Cancer Charity, is the first of its kind in Scotland and focuses specifically on glioblastoma.

She said: “People need to know how damaging glioblastoma is and how desperate people like I am to increase the treatment options.

“What Brain Tumour Research and Beatson are doing at the Scottish centre is giving so many people in the community hope, and I think they will produce something really spectacular.

“But all of these things take time. How many lives are we going to lose before then?”

Dan Knowles, chief executive of Brain Tumour Research, said: “During Glioblastoma Awareness Week, we are shining a spotlight on this most devastating of brain tumours.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have such a passionate patron in Theo, who works tirelessly for the brain tumour community.

“The statistics around glioblastoma are shocking, and it is only through increased government funding into critical research that we will get closer to a cure.”

Burrell’s fundraising page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/page/theo-burrell-1699113713231?utm_medium=fundraising.