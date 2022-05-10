East Midlands Airport evacuated after reports of suspicious package

East Midlands Airport has been evacuated following reports of a suspicious package.
Approximately 3,000 passengers are understood to have been affected, with three flights headed towards the international airport diverted to land elsewhere.
The terminal was evacuated “as a precaution to enable police to carry out necessary enquiries”, an airport spokesperson said.
“It has now re-opened and we are working with the airlines to get passengers away on their flights. We thank customers for their patience and understanding,” the spokesperson added.
The device was reported to police just after 3pm, Leicestershire Police told ITV News, in a statement which said that the building was evacuated “in the interest of officer and public safety”.
“Explosive Ordnance Disposal were called to assist officers and determined the item did not pose any risk of harm to the public,” the force’s statement added.
“No criminal offences were identified, no-one has been arrested and the call was made in line with appropriate protocol.”
By around 6.15pm, flight restrictions were said to have been lifted, with airlines hoping that all eight of the flights would be able to depart.
