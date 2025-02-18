Man charged with stabbing murder of woman in seaside town

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 48-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was stabbed to death in a seaside town.

Rita Lambourne, 58, was “fatally wounded” at an address in Bayencourt South, Bexhill, East Sussex on February 12.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene.

“Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Donald Excell, 48, of Seabourne Road, Bexhill, has been charged with her murder and is to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court later.

A 39-year-old woman from Bexhill who was arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 32-year-old man from Bexhill who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have both been released with no further action, the force spokesman said.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “This has been a hugely distressing incident, not least for the family and friends of Rita, but also the wider community.

“I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while our officers have conducted inquiries in the local area.

“Our officers will remain on patrol for reassurance, and in the meantime, I would still urge anyone who can assist us in our investigation to please come forward and contact us.

“We are specifically asking the public for their help in locating two items which we believe are connected to the offence and are currently outstanding.

“One is a navy blue The North Face bag and the second is an axe we believe was used in the attack.

“We are asking all residents in Bexhill to please check your bins, gardens, and other outside spaces where these items may have been hidden.

“If you see anything suspicious, please get in touch – any information, no matter how small, could be crucial.”