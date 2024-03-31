Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live as King Charles attends Easter Sunday church service alongside royal family

Oliver Browning
Sunday 31 March 2024 10:14
Comments
Close

Watch live as King Charles III attends church on Easter Sunday in his most significant public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer.

The Princess of Wales and her family will not be at the service.

Charles, 75, will join the Queen and other members of the royal family at the annual Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday 31 March.

The Easter service comes just over a week after Kate released an emotional video message disclosing that she had started a course of preventative chemotherapy.

She, the Prince of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who all attended last year, will miss the service.

Her family are spending the Easter holidays together as they adjust to Kate’s diagnosis, which was discovered in post-operative tests after major abdominal surgery.

The King’s attendance at church will be seen as a move to reassure the public after the shock news about his daughter-in-law.

But the service will be a smaller version of the annual gathering, with fewer members of the royal family, as the King has paused public-facing duties while he continues treatment for cancer himself.

