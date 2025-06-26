Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three “high-priority” patients have been rushed to hospital after a double decker bus carrying students crashed into a river.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Thursday morning after a bus carrying students from Barton Peveril Sixth Form College in Hampshire came off the road.

The Blustar bus ended up in a river at Bishopstoke Road, Eastleigh at 10:07am.

A bus crashed off Bishopstoke Road in Eastleigh, Hampshire, into a river was carrying students from Barton Peveril Sixth Form College.

Three people have been taken to hospital and 14 others were treated at the scene.

Hampshire Constabulary said that everyone on the bus had been accounted for following the accident at 10.07am on Thursday.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said that it scrambled two helicopters and five ambulances to the scene, with three patients taken to hospital and 14 treated at the scene with less serious injuries.

The spokesman said: “We have sent multiple units to the incident including five ambulances, two helicopters, and specialist response units.

“We’re continuing to support and assess patients on scene. All patients have been removed from the bus. Three high priority patients are being taken to hospital. Around 14 with less serious injuries are being treated on scene.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire fire service said: “We are on scene of an RTC involving one double decker bus that went off the road in Bishopstoke Eastleigh.

"Fire crews from Eastleigh, St Mary’s, Redbridge, Hightown and Portchester are in attendance alongside emergency service colleagues."

This is a breaking story, more to follow...