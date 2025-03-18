Curriculum and assessment review to consider reducing number of GCSE exams

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A review will consider reducing the “volume of assessment” at GCSE following concerns about the pressure that exams can place on pupils.

The interim report of the independent curriculum and assessment review has said it will consider whether the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) – a Government performance measure for schools in England – remains “effective”.

The review said it will ensure the curriculum is “inclusive” so children can see themselves represented in their learning and to help challenge discrimination.

The Labour Government launched a review of curriculum and assessment in schools and colleges – chaired by education expert Professor Becky Francis – just weeks after winning the general election in July.

The interim report, published on Tuesday, sets out the areas of focus for its final report which will make recommendations in the autumn.

It has said it will “consider carefully whether there are opportunities to reduce the overall volume of assessment at key stage 4”.

“A frequently raised concern is the impact of an intensive, high-stakes assessment system on wellbeing, due to the pressure that exams can place on students,” the report said.

The review’s polling of young people found that half of those who completed their GCSE exams or assessments in summer 2024 found it difficult (41%) or very difficult (10%) to cope with stress during the exam period.

The report added that there have also been concerns that exams – coupled with the volume of content needing to be covered and their use in accountability measures – can lead to “teaching to the test” in some cases.

But it has ruled out fundamentally changing the number of subjects that students study or are assessed on at GCSE.

The review also suggested that the EBacc may “constrain the choice of students, impacting their engagement and achievement, and limiting their access to, and the time available for, vocational and arts subjects.”

The EBacc – a performance measure of schools which aims to ensure pupils take English, maths, science, a humanities subject and a language at GCSE – was introduced in 2010 under former education secretary Michael Gove.

The interim report said: “The intention behind the EBacc to improve access to a comprehensive, academic curriculum for all should be acknowledged, but as the review progresses, we will also consider whether this remains the most effective means of achieving this objective.”

It comes after education unions have called for the EBacc to be scrapped.

In a speech to the annual conference of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) in Liverpool on Saturday, Prof Francis suggested that teaching time for some subjects – including the arts, design and technology and computing and ICT – in schools had reduced during the GCSE years.

But Prof Francis, chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) charity, told headteachers at the weekend that existing national assessments and qualifications – including standard assessment tests (Sats) in primary schools, GCSEs, A-levels and T-levels – were “broadly working well”.

The interim report from the review concluded that formal assessments are an “important part” of primary school education.

But it said it will examine how the assessment of writing in Year 6 “can be improved to support high and rising standards”.

In September, Prof Francis launched a call for evidence on the curriculum and assessment system and the panel received more than 7,000 responses.

Prof Francis said: “I have learnt much from our data analysis and research, and from the fantastic response to our call for evidence.

“The review panel and I have a clear picture of the present state of the curriculum and assessment system.

“We have a deep understanding of where the key challenges lie and where our efforts to improve the system will see the best result in ensuring all young people are able to achieve and thrive.

“This evidence gives us confidence in embarking on the next stage of the review which will see us do further analysis on these issues, including subject content.”