Prince of Wales presents FA Cup to Crystal Palace after ‘historic’ Wembley win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales presented the FA Cup to Crystal Palace after a historic win over Manchester City.

William was at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon to see the south London side win 1-0.

The FA Cup marks the first major trophy in the club’s history.

A message posted on the official X account of the Prince and Princess of Wales said: “Congratulations @CPFC on a brilliant FA Cup victory! A historic win and a performance to remember.

“The support was amazing, you’ve made your fans proud!”

The account also shared a video montage of the day, showing the prince walking on to the pitch, hugging players and handing out medals.

Dressed in a navy suit and a navy and pink striped tie, football fan William was pictured congratulating Eberechi Eze whose 16th minute goal secured Palace’s historic victory.

The montage also showed the Prince applauding as Palace lifted the trophy and hugging Manchester City’s Jack Grealish ahead of the match.

William became the patron of the Football Association last summer after being its president for 18 years.

The FA’s patron was previously the late Queen Elizabeth II.

He has supported Aston Villa since childhood, the team that Crystal Palace defeated in the semi-final to reach the final.

He was photographed on his feet punching the air during a match that he took Prince George to in April.

The pair left disappointed as the result failed to secure Aston Villa a Champions League semi-final place.

William fell in love with Villa after being taken to matches by family friends and has said he now posts anonymously on fan forums.

During an interview with the Sun newspaper in March, he said: “With the camaraderie among the fans and the chanting and the singing, I just felt like I belonged there.”

He added: “I like going on the forums, I can be on there for ages. I listen to what other fans have to say and give them my opinions. I get quite into it, definitely. It’s important to have that debate.”