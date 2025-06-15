E-bikes and e-scooters fire warning after record number of blazes and eight deaths

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

E-bike and e-scooter fires soared to a record high last year as fire experts warned of the “incredible danger” posed by some of the increasingly popular vehicles.

Firefighters were called to 211 incidents involving the devices last year, according to data from the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS).

The figures are voluntary for fire authorities to report and show an incomplete picture across the country, but they illustrate a rise in call-outs, with 207 reported in 2023, and just 26 in 2020.

Last year, the fires resulted in 86 casualties and eight deaths, and were almost all found to be linked to the battery or generator, prompting concerns over DIY-type e-bike conversions using kits purchased online.

In August, eight-year-old Luke Abiston O’Donnell died from carbon monoxide poisoning after an e-bike being charged in the front room of his house in Merseyside caught fire. The blaze was sparked by the ignition of the bike’s lithium-ion battery, an inquest found.

Just before Christmas, a family’s home in Catford, in London, was destroyed by a fire caused by a battery on a second-hand e-bike that exploded.

The year before, as reported by The Independent, a father’s wife and two children were killed in a fire started by a replacement lithium e-bike battery, bought on eBay, that had been left charging.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade, which made up most of the incidents shared by the OPSS last year, said: “E-bikes and e-scooters are a green and sustainable way to travel around our city.

“However, the stark reality is that some of these vehicles are proving to be incredibly dangerous and are at greater risk of malfunctioning, particularly if they’ve been modified, fitted or converted with second-hand products or if the batteries are used with the incorrect chargers.”

Kits to convert bicycles into e-bikes can be purchased online for as little at £150, with the battery and charger obtained separately.

open image in gallery One man fell from the roof while waiting to be rescued during the e-bike blaze at the family home in Catford just before Christmas ( @Wedissimo )

But there are concerns over the safety of batteries and chargers bought online.

Earlier this year,The Independent previously found a UPP (Unit Pack Power) branded e-bike battery, which was subject to a government withdrawal notice over fire risk, was being sold on Facebook Marketplace.

Pressure has also been building on the government to tackle the issue, with Liberal Democrat MP Clive Jones recently urging ministers to ensure they are included in the Product Regulation and Metrology Bill, aimed at tightening product safety on online marketplaces.

open image in gallery Scott Peden lost his wife Gemma Germeney, 31, daughter Lilly Peden, eight, and son Oliver Peden in a fire at their home, started by an e-bike battery in 2022 ( Scott Peden / Facebook )

Experts say High Street retailers have a greater liability for product safety than selling on online marketplace platforms.

London Fire Brigade deputy assistant commissioner Richard Field told The Independent: “At the moment, there is not the same level of regulation of products for e-bikes and e-scooters sold via online marketplaces or auction sites when compared to high street shops, so we cannot be confident that products meet the correct safety standard.

“The Product Regulation and Metrology Bill is a really welcome step in the drive to reduce the worrying risk of e-bike and e-scooter fires, ultimately by decreasing the chance of customers being exposed to buying unsafe products, such as lithium batteries, chargers and conversion kits which are dangerous and do not meet UK safety standards.

open image in gallery Post-market e-bike conversions often see a bicycle turned into an e-bike with a kit purchased online

But charity Electrical Safety First said greater legislation beyond the Bill was needed, including a mandatory requirement for third-party certification on the safety of devices sold online. It also wants new safety standards set for the devices.

A spokesperson said: “The growing number of fires linked to e-bike and e-scooter batteries occurring across the country - and the devastating consequences they bring - is a stark reminder of the need for new laws to tackle these blazes.

“These fires are often caused by converted or heavily modified e-bikes, or substandard batteries. Whilst we’re encouraged the government has introduced the Product Regulation and Metrology Bill, which gives powers to tackle e-bike battery fires, it is vital that this legislation is robust enough to tackle this issue head-on.”

An Amazon spokesperson said safety was a top priority and it had partnered with LFB to provide customers with tips on how to use and store e-bikes and e-scooters safely.

“We require all products offered in our store to comply with applicable laws and regulations. We monitor for product safety concerns, and we go further by requiring sellers of e-mobility products to provide documented testing carried out by an accredited lab,” they added.

A spokesperson for the Department for Business and Trade said a campaign - called Buy Safe, Be Safe - had been launched in response to the rise in lithium-ion battery fires.

They said: “We take the risk of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries very seriously, including those linked to e-bikes and e-scooters.

“We are also updating our product safety laws to help keep the public safe, as well as taking action at ports and borders to stop unsafe or non-compliant products from reaching consumers.”