Heartbroken sister issues urgent warning to Christmas shoppers after e-bike tragedy
‘The fires can be so powerful they can decimate a room in seconds,’ charity says in warning over substandard e-bike batteries
A woman has issued an urgent warning to Christmas shoppers about the dangers of modified e-bikes and batteries after losing her sister in a tragic fire.
Ehsia Johnson-Mall, lost her beloved sister, Natasha, her friend Karlo and their two dogs, Tyagi and Medusa, one year ago after the battery of a self-converted e-bike caught fire whilst on charge overnight at their home in Coventry.
It is believed the battery attached to the converted bike was purchased via a private seller on an online marketplace.
Ms Johnson-Mall heartbreakingly said her life “will never be the same” without her sister, who she believes “would have been so scared” during her last moments.
The bereaved sister “would do anything” for one more second with Natasha, to give her a “kiss and a cuddle” and share the good news that she would be an aunt. But now, she is urging the public to beware facing the same fatality.
“Karlo had no clue his converted e-bike posed this sort of danger,” she said. “I think people think that if you can buy a battery from a well-known marketplace that it must be okay. Externally a product might appear safe but that might not be true.”
“I also can’t stress enough that you make sure your charger and battery are compatible. Something as simple as a mismatch in battery and charger can be devastating.
“It's important for people to understand there are reasons why certain products cost so much money, and it’s because they must go through rigorous safety testing. If you can’t afford a proper well-made e-bike, simply don’t have one.
“These are fires that are so fast acting, they consume your whole environment within seconds, and the fumes and toxicity that the fire projects are lethal.”
New research by the charity Electrical Safety First (ESF) shows almost 10 per cent of Brits are considering purchasing an e-bike, e-scooter or conversion kit this Christmas.
ESF has urged the government to bring in new laws to tackle the growing risk of battery fires in e-bikes and e-scooters, with recent predictions indicating London is on course for a record number of incidents this year.
The charity is calling on lawmakers to introduce robust legislation that places full responsibility on online marketplaces to ensure the goods they sell are safe.
Giuseppe Capanna, product safety engineer at Electrical Safety First, said: “Substandard e-bike batteries and poorly made conversion kits can pose a unique threat, unlike other products, because of how much energy is stored in the batteries.
“If they are substandard or fail, the fires can be so powerful they can decimate a room in seconds.
“If you’re thinking of buying components to make up an e-bike, it’s imperative you stick to a reputable source and don’t convert your bike yourself, seek out a professional.”
A spokesperson for the Department of Business and Trade said: “We launched our ‘Buy Safe, Be Safe’ campaign to raise awareness of the serious risk of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.
“We are also updating our product safety laws to keep the public safe, as well as taking action to stop unsafe or non-compliant products from reaching consumers.”
A key government consultation on secondary legislation is expected to be published in the new year, following the newly introduced Product Regulation and Metrology Act 2025, which provides a framework for new powers.
The effectiveness of the new powers will depend on this secondary legislation, which it is hoped will tackle e-bike battery fires and online marketplaces.
