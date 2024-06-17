Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Food manufacturers have recalled sandwiches, wraps and salads sold in several major supermarkets and over fears they are linked to a serious outbreak of E.coli.

More than 200 cases of the infection have been confirmed across the UK so far. The figure is expected to rise in the next week.

Earlier this month, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warned that E.coli cases reported across the UK were part of a single outbreak.

Virologists have warned the illness can be much worse in young children, elderly people and those with underlying conditions in their immune system.

Due to the “wide geographic spread of cases”, the agency said it believed this was linked to a nationally distributed food item or multiple food items.

On June 14, major food manufacturers issued product recall notices relating to a variety of sandwiches, wraps and salads.

Greencore Group was the first company to issue a product recall on June 14, closely followed by Samworth Brothers Manton Wood. Food maker THIS! has since recalled its vegan chicken and bacon wrap.

UKHSA warned that E.coli cases reported across the UK were part of a single outbreak ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The products being recalled by Greencore include sandwiches, wraps and salads sold at Sainsbury’s, Asda, Aldi, Morrisons, Co-op, and retail pharmacy chain Boots.

Here is the full list of products that have been recalled over possible contamination with E.coli:

THIS!:

– WH Smith THIS! Isn’t Chicken and Bacon Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 18

Greencore Group:

– Aldi Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Amazon BLT Sandwich with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Asda Smoky Beans and Cheddar Cheese Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 15

– Asda Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 15

– Asda Chicken and Bacon Club (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 15

– Asda Brie, Bacon and Chilli Chutney (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 15

– Asda BLT (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Boots BBQ Chicken Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Boots BLT (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Boots Cheddar Cheese Ploughman’s (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Boots Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Boots Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Amazon Chicken Salad Sandwich with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Boots Chicken Triple (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Boots Delicious Ham and Cheese Ploughman’s (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Boots Halloumi and Greek Style Salad Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16

– Boots Ham and Egg Club (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Boots Mixed Triple (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Boots Southern Fried Chicken Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Boots Spicy Bean and Cheese Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Boots Vegan No Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Boots Vegan No Duck and Hoisin Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Boots Veggie Triple (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Amazon Ploughman’s Sandwich with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Co-op Vegan Gro Onion Bhaji (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Co-op Mexican Style Bean and Cheese Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Co-op Ham, Cheese and Pickle (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Co-op Ham and Cheese Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Co-op Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 17

– Co-op Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Morrisons Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Morrisons Chicken Salad PFS (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Morrisons Gluten Free Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Morrisons Gluten Free Sandwich Platter with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Amazon Chicken and Bacon Layered Salad with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Sainsbury’s Peri Peri Chicken Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Sainsbury’s BBQ Pulled Pork and Red Leicester (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Sainsbury’s Chicken, Bacon and Avocado Focaccia (Sandwich) with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Sainsbury’s Greek Style Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Sainsbury’s Jerk Halloumi Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Amazon Prawn Layered Salad with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Asda Vegan No Chicken Caesar Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 15

– Asda Tuna Crunch Sub Roll with use-by dates up to and including June 15

– Asda Southern Fried Chicken Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 15

– Asda Southern Fried Chicken Triple Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 15

Samworth Brothers Manton Wood:

– Tesco Chicken Salad Sandwich with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Tesco Chicken Salad Sub with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– The Gym Kitchen Peri Peri Chicken Chilled Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– OneStop Tuna Crunch Sub with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– OneStop Chicken Salad Sandwich with use-by dates up to and including June 17

– OneStop Hoisin Duck Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 17

– OneStop Chicken, Bacon and Lettuce Sandwich with use-by dates up to and including June 17

– Tesco BBQ Chicken Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Tesco Hoi Sin Duck Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Tesco The Chicken Club Sandwich with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Tesco Tuna Crunch Sub with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Tesco Spicy Bean Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Tesco Chicken, Bacon and Lettuce Sandwich with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Tesco Fajita Chicken Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 16

– Tesco Summer Edition Greek Style Chicken Gyros Wrap with use-by dates up to and including June 16

What is E.coli?

E. coli are a diverse group of bacteria found in the intestines of humans and animals. They are normally harmless, although some strains can make people very ill.

All the cases recorded in the outbreak involve Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O145 (Stec).

According to UKHSA, there are typically about 1,500 Stec infections over a full year.

What are the symptoms of E.coli

People infected with Stec can suffer diarrhoea, stomach cramps and fever. About 50% of cases can develop bloody diarrhoea.

Symptoms can last up to two weeks in uncomplicated cases.

A person washes their hands under a tap (Philip Toscano/PA) ( PA Archive )

However, virologists have warned the illness can be much worse in young children, elderly people and those with underlying conditions in their immune system.

How do you prevent E.coli infection?

You can prevent E.coli by ensuring you wash pre-prepared bag salad, fruits and vegetables and cook them thoroughly.

The UKHSA also advises people to regularly wash their hands with soap and water, as alcohol gel does not kill all bugs that cause diarrhoeal illness.

Hand-washing is particularly important after using the toilet and before preparing food.

If you do have symptoms, like diarrhoea and vomiting, do not prepare food for others and do not visit people in hospitals or care homes to avoid passing on the infection.

People should also not attend work, school or nursery until 48 hours after symptoms have stopped.

UKHSA advises people to call NHS 111 or contact their GP surgery if they are concerned about a baby under 12 months, if a child stops breast or bottle feeding while they’re ill, or if child under give years of age shows signs of dehydration, such as fewer wet nappies.

You should also seek medical help if signs of dehydration persist after using oral rehydration sachets, if you or your child can not stop being sick or keep fluid down, if you or your child has bloody diarrhoea, or if diarrhoea last for more than seven days and vomiting more than two days.