UK economy grew faster than expected to 0.7% in first quarter of year ahead of Trump tariffs
Rachel Reeves says figures show government ‘making right choices’ but ‘there is more to do’
The UK economy grew by 0.7 per cent in the first three months of the year, new official figures show.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew faster than expected and at the fastest rate in a year, according to the Office for National Statistics, in a boost to Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
The figures showed economic growth in the first quarter of 2025 - before US Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” in early April.
The US president imposed sweeping tariffs on countries around the world - including the UK - which sent global markets tumbling and prompted economic instability.
Ms Reeves said the growth figures showed the Government was “making the right choices” but acknowledged “there is more to do”.
“Today’s growth figures show the strength and potential of the UK economy,” she said.
“In the first three months of the year, the UK economy has grown faster than the US, Canada, France, Italy and Germany. Up against a backdrop of global uncertainty we are making the right choices now in the national interest.”
She added: “Our plan for change is working. But I know there is more to do and that is why I’m determined we go further and faster to make working people better off.”
The 0.7 per cent growth means it came in ahead of economists’ expectations of 0.6 per cent growth for the quarter.
It was also the highest GDP rate since the first quarter of 2024, when the economy jumped by 0.9 per cent.
However,
Economists at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said the rise in activity was “a pleasant surprise”, but warned the strength of GDP over Q1 is “likely to prove a one-off”.
“An up-tick in inflation and a cooling labour market will see real household income growth slow this year, though lower interest rates should encourage consumers to save less and spend more,” Ben Jones, lead economist at CBI said.
“Businesses remain cautious over hiring and investment plans given the steep rise in employment costs following the Autumn Budget. And the uncertain global economic backdrop is hardly conducive for long-term planning.
“Now is a critical time for government to hardwire growth into the economy through the upcoming Spending Review.”
More follows on this breaking news story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments