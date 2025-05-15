Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK economy grew by 0.7 per cent in the first three months of the year, new official figures show.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew faster than expected and at the fastest rate in a year, according to the Office for National Statistics, in a boost to Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The figures showed economic growth in the first quarter of 2025 - before US Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” in early April.

The US president imposed sweeping tariffs on countries around the world - including the UK - which sent global markets tumbling and prompted economic instability.

Ms Reeves said the growth figures showed the Government was “making the right choices” but acknowledged “there is more to do”.

“Today’s growth figures show the strength and potential of the UK economy,” she said.

“In the first three months of the year, the UK economy has grown faster than the US, Canada, France, Italy and Germany. Up against a backdrop of global uncertainty we are making the right choices now in the national interest.”

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew faster than expected and at the fastest rate in a year over the first quarter of 2025

She added: “Our plan for change is working. But I know there is more to do and that is why I’m determined we go further and faster to make working people better off.”

The 0.7 per cent growth means it came in ahead of economists’ expectations of 0.6 per cent growth for the quarter.

It was also the highest GDP rate since the first quarter of 2024, when the economy jumped by 0.9 per cent.

Economists at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said the rise in activity was “a pleasant surprise”, but warned the strength of GDP over Q1 is “likely to prove a one-off”.

“An up-tick in inflation and a cooling labour market will see real household income growth slow this year, though lower interest rates should encourage consumers to save less and spend more,” Ben Jones, lead economist at CBI said.

“Businesses remain cautious over hiring and investment plans given the steep rise in employment costs following the Autumn Budget. And the uncertain global economic backdrop is hardly conducive for long-term planning.

“Now is a critical time for government to hardwire growth into the economy through the upcoming Spending Review.”

