Stagflation threat rises as Bank of England downgrades growth to spark fears of economic crisis: Live
Interest rates were cut from 4.75 per cent to 4.5 per cent on Thursday
UK's economic stagnation is forecast to extend into the first part of this year prompting fresh gloom for Rachel Reeves.
The Bank of England announced a cut in interest rates on Thursday from 4.75 per cent to 4.5 per cent, but while this has been a boost to mortgage-holders, the economy is forecasted to grow by just 0.75 percent.
This is just half the figure that was initially projected in November, while unemployment is expected to rise over the next two years to just below five per cent.
Inflation is also expected to “rise quite sharply” later this year as gas prices rise and while a recession is forecast to be narrowly avoided, the figures are far from positive for the Chancellor.
In a statement yesterday, Ms Reeves said the interest rate cut was “welcome news” but stressed she was “still not satisfied with the growth rate”.
It also comes as UK house prices increased by 0.7 per cent month-on-month in January to reach a new record average high and sit just shy of £300,000, according to an index.
Rachel Reeves 'not satisfied' with growth rate while inflation set to rise
The UK economy is only set to grow 0.75 per cent this year, down from a previous estimate of 1.5 per cent, before accelerating again in 2026 and 2027.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves said she is “not satisfied” with the growth rate, after the Government made growing the economy its top priority last year.
To compound the issue, inflation is rising faster than expected, now set to hit a peak of 3.7 per cent in late summer, before gradually starting to fall again.
The jump in inflation, which measures the rate of price rises across the economy, is mainly down to higher-than-expected energy prices, as well as rising water bills and bus fares.
Inflation is set to only fall back to the Bank’s 2 per cent target in the final quarter of 2027, it said, about six months later than previously thought.
Bills will keep rising without switch to home-grown power, Miliband suggests
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has suggested he fears “bills will keep rising” without a switch to “clean home-grown power”.
On Thursday, a jump in inflation was accredited to higher-than-expected energy prices, as well as rising water bills and bus fares.
It came as the Bank of England cut interest rates to 4.5 per cent but painted a gloomy picture for the UK economy overall.
Former Labour leader Mr Miliband told the BBC that the UK is in the “grip” of markets run by “petro-states” and home-sourced energy could help “reassert” control.
Separately, he also said it is the “right thing” for the UK to keep oil and gas fields that are already licensed operating, but that “for the future” there will be a shift away from fossil fuels.
Asked on BBC Breakfast about rising bills and the Bank of England’s judgments on Thursday, Mr Miliband said: “What we are seeing in the global fossil fuel markets is prices up 60 per cent compared to a year ago. That’s because of geopolitical events in part.
“This is our whole point. I fear that bills will keep rising – and […] this is our whole point – which is the only way to bring bills down, the only way to get control back, is to have clean, home-grown power that we control.
“Because, at the moment, we’re in the grip of markets that we don’t control, run by petro-states and dictators, and that is what is happening.
“So, global markets are seeing fossil fuel prices rise and that is having an impact on British consumers.”
He added: “The only way we reassert that control is by having this clean, home-grown power.”
Gloomy picture ahead for UK economy as inflation due to rise
The Bank of England has cut interest rates to 4.5%, but painted a gloomy picture for the UK economy by halving its growth forecast for this year and predicting a surge in inflation.
Policymakers voted for a quarter-point reduction on Thursday, after similar cuts in August and November last year, bringing the base interest rate to its lowest level in more than 18 months.
The base rate helps dictate how expensive it is to take out a mortgage or a loan, while it also influences the interest rates offered by banks on savings accounts.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the move would give people “more money in their pockets”.
However, the Bank also warned that more people will be out of work, as firms swallow higher taxes and wage increases announced at the October Budget.
