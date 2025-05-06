Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

King greets Ecuador’s influencer first lady who was inspired by Diana

The King met Angela Lavinia Valbonesi Acosta during an audience with the country’s President Daniel Noboa.

Laura Elston
Tuesday 06 May 2025 17:20 BST
The King greets the first lady of Ecuador Angela Lavinia Valbonesi Acosta (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The King greets the first lady of Ecuador Angela Lavinia Valbonesi Acosta (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

The King has welcomed the first lady of Ecuador, who once said her style was inspired by the late Diana, Princess of Wales, to Buckingham Palace.

Social media influencer Angela Lavinia Valbonesi Acosta joined her husband, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, at a royal audience with the monarch on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old businesswoman and nutritionist, who is known for her glamorous outfits, once told an Italian newspaper: “I am inspired by Lady Diana.”

She was pictured on Tuesday, dressed in a navy fitted dress and with her hair in a bun, shaking hands with the King.

Mr Noboa became the youngest person to be elected president of Ecuador in 2023 when he was 35.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in