Lib Dems would back removal of Andrew from line of succession, says Ed Davey

Liberal Democrats would support legislation to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession, party leader Sir Ed Davey has said.

Sir Ed said it would be “intolerable” for Andrew to succeed to the throne, saying this scenario is “not as remote as some people think”.

The Government has pledged to consider removing the former Duke of York from the monarchy’s line of succession.

Speaking to the Press Association at the Scottish Liberal Democrats conference in Edinburgh on Saturday, Sir Ed was asked if he would back legislation for the move if it was brought forward in Parliament.

He said: “Yes. I think it would be intolerable for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to succeed to the Crown.

“It’s not not as remote as some people think – if you look at a few tragedies.”

He added: “So we have to take action. Clearly, we want to make sure that action in no way prejudices the police investigation. That’s absolutely critical.”

Sir Ed continued: “You’ve got to remember the victims of Epstein and the people who went to his island, those women and girls.

“They should be at the forefront of our minds as we think about these things.”

The Press Association understands that Sir Keir Starmer’s Government will consider introducing such legislation when the police investigation concludes.

However, any changes would also require the agreement of other countries which share the UK monarch, including Australia, Canada and Jamaica.

On Saturday, police continued their searches at Andrew’s former home – Royal Lodge, in Windsor, Berkshire.

On Thursday morning, he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegations were made against him following the release of files related to paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.