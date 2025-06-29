Energy sector set to discuss how National Grid can meet AI demand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Energy firms are set to discuss how the National Grid could be upgraded to cope with the future demands of AI at a meeting with ministers on Monday.

The AI Energy Council are set to discuss how much power will be needed to cover the increase in computer capacity that is expected in the next five years, as the AI sector grows.

The group is made up of energy providers, tech companies, energy regulator Ofgem and will be chaired by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Tech Secretary Peter Kyle.

It is thought that sectors that are looking to adopt AI and the impacts those changes could have on the energy demand will also be up for discussion, to try and prepare the energy system for the future.

Tech secretary Mr Kyle said that ministers are putting “British expertise at the heart of the AI breakthroughs which will improve our lives”.

He added: “We are clear-eyed though on the need to make sure we can power this golden era for British AI through responsible, sustainable energy sources. Today’s talks will help us drive forward that mission, delivering AI infrastructure which will benefit communities up and down the country for generations to come without ever compromising on our clean energy superpower ambitions.”

Earlier this month Sir Keir Starmer said that the UK must persuade a “sceptical” public that AI can improve lives and transform the way politics and businesses work.

In a speech in London, the Prime Minister acknowledged people’s concern about the rapid rise of AI technology and the risk to their jobs but stressed the benefits it would have on the delivery of public services, automating bureaucracy and allowing staff such as social workers and nurses to be “more human”.