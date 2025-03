Newcastle United boss nominated for Freedom of City after ending trophy drought

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has been nominated to receive the Freedom of the City after he masterminded the club winning its first domestic trophy in 70 years.

Karen Kilgour, the leader of Newcastle City Council, has put the wheels in motion to confer the city’s highest honour on Howe following the Carabao Cup triumph over Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday.

Councillor Kilgour said: “What Eddie has achieved during his time at Newcastle United is nothing short of extraordinary and I’m delighted to nominate him for Freedom of the City.

“Newcastle United is part of the fabric of our city with the fortunes of the club playing a huge part in the lives of supporters in Newcastle and across the world, myself included.

“Generations of supporters have never seen their beloved club lift a domestic trophy, and under his leadership, we all now have treasured memories of a truly unforgettable day.

“More than winning the Carabao Cup, he steadied the ship following his arrival and steered Newcastle towards a brighter future.”

The club lost the 2023 final of the same competition.

The council leader said: “The disappointment of 2023’s final didn’t fester, it simply galvanised him and his team, the players and supporters to push to go further.

“Throughout his tenure he has handled himself with grace and dignity, being modest in success and measured in the face of any challenges.

“He will forever be a hero to our city and I’m incredibly proud to do my bit to recognise his accomplishments.”

Howe’s nomination has to be ratified by members at a full council meeting.

Should the nomination be approved, Howe would join other notable Newcastle United figures in receiving the recognition, including Alan Shearer, the late Sir Bobby Robson and former goalkeeper Shaka Hislop for his work against racism.

The club itself was awarded the Freedom of the City in the 1990s after celebrating its centenary year.

The Honorary Freeman status is the highest honour the council can bestow on an eminent individual or group.

Others to receive the honour include Nelson Mandela, Jonny Wilkinson, Brendan Foster and the Greggs bakery chain.

Newcastle United last won the FA Cup in 1955 and it was 56 years since they won in Europe, lifting the Inter Cities Fairs Cup.

The 32-year-old’s magnificent header put United in front in the final against Liverpool, before Alexander Isak’s second-half strike proved crucial as Eddie Howe’s side ended the club’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

Meanwhile, Dan Burn who scored the Magpies’ opening goal is in line to be given the Freedom of Northumberland.

Ashington-born and Blyth-raised, the giant defender was named Player of the Match and has joined up with the England squad for the first time at the age of 32.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “It’s a great victory for the region and the fact a local lad from Blyth played such a crucial part in this journey is wonderful.

“As a season ticket holder for over 30 years, I’m extremely proud, not only of this achievement but that someone from our county has been a part of it.

“I’m sure it’s a dream come true for Dan, who’s also had his first England call-up, and I believe this will inspire our young people to achieve their dreams.

“I intend to nominate Dan for the highest honour we can bestow; the Freedom of Northumberland.”