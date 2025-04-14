Eddie Howe in hospital – how serious can pneumonia be?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will miss the club’s next two games after being admitted to hospital with pneumonia.

Howe thanked fans for the messages of support he has received, saying they “meant a lot”, and paid tribute to the NHS and hospital staff involved in his treatment.

The club said the 47-year-old manager will miss Wednesday’s match against Crystal Palace and Saturday’s game against Aston Villa, having already been absent from Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

But, what exactly is pneumonia – and how is it treated?

– What is pneumonia?

Pneumonia is an inflammation of the lungs, normally triggered by an infection, according to the NHS website.

– What are the symptoms?

There are various signs and symptoms that suggest someone has pneumonia, which can start suddenly or gradually after a couple of days, the heath service said.

Coughing with yellow or green mucus – known as phlegm – is one sign. Others include shortness of breath, a high temperature, chest pain, body aches, fatigue, appetite loss, wheezing noises when breathing, and confusion.

The NHS says people should seek help if they have had a cough for three weeks or more, are coughing up blood, have chest pain, or are feeling breathless.

– How can it be treated?

In most cases, pneumonia can be treated with antibiotics and people get better within two to four weeks, the NHS website says.

But in some more serious cases, normally seen amongst patients that are either very young or over 65, hospital treatment can be necessary. This is also more likely in cases where people have cardiovascular disease, lung conditions, or other pre-existing illnesses.

In hospital, pneumonia patients are normally given fluids and antibiotics to treat the infection and are sometimes also given oxygen to ease breathing.