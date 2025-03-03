Unicorn sculptures on Royal Mile to have missing horns restored

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pair of unicorn sculptures in one of Edinburgh’s most iconic locations will have their missing horns restored to their former glory.

The 19th century animal statues adorn the facade of the Scotch Whisky Experience, in front of the Edinburgh Castle esplanade.

While the horse sculptures themselves have withstood the test of time, the horns which once sprouted from their heads have not.

With the Scotch Whisky Experience building at the top of the Royal Mile currently undergoing restoration work, an opportunity has arisen to make the sculptures complete once again.

The original horns were crafted from wood and lead.

Ross Morris, head of facilities and IT at the Scotch Whisky Experience, is a keen woodworker in his spare time and has taken on the task of creating the replacement unicorn horns in his home workshop.

Once completed, the horns will be installed in situ on top of the building.

Mr Morris hopes to complete the work ahead of National Unicorn Day on April 9.

A spokeswoman for the Scotch Whisky Experience said: “According to myth and legend, unicorns are immortal creatures, meaning they can never die, but they do sometimes need a little TLC.

“Our wonderful unicorns, crowning the facade of our building on Castlehill, were crafted in the 1800s from sandstone, oak, and lead. While their spirit is immortal, their oak horns were not.

“Our unicorns also carry the heritage of other enchanting creatures, as they are believed to be sculpted from Corncockle sandstone, a material renowned for preserving ancient dinosaur footprints.”

The visitor attraction is investing £750,000 in a meticulous like-for-like restoration to preserve its B-listed building in Edinburgh’s World Heritage Site.

Formerly Castlehill School, it dates back to 1887 and was designed by the architect Robert Wilson.

As part of the restoration “whiskies of the month” will be themed around unicorns, featuring stories and imagery of the mythic beasts, and there will also be a unicorn-themed cocktail available in the bar.

Once complete, the unicorns will form part of a “unicorn trail” stretching down the Royal Mile, including sculptures and carvings at Edinburgh Castle, St Giles’ Cathedral, the Mercat Cross, the gates of Holyrood Palace and the Queen’s Gallery.

The Scotch Whisky Experience is shortly planning to launch a naming competition for the two sculptures.