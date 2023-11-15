Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Edinburgh Castle was placed in lockdown as activists smashed the case containing The Stone of Destiny.

Protest groups reportedly smashed the glass case that houses the Stone of Destiny in a protest demanding action on the cost of living crisis in Scotland.

Campaign group This Is Rigged claimed to be behind the attack.

The Stone of Destiny is an ancient symbol of Scotland’s monarchy, used for centuries in the inauguration of its kings.

It was seized by Edward I‘s forces from Scone during the English invasion of Scotland in 1296, and was used in the coronation of the monarchs of England.

Until Christmas Day 1950, when a group of four Scottish students removed the sacred object from Westminster Abbey, intending to return it to Scotland.

During the removal process, the stone broke into two pieces.

The red sandstone is one of the priceless treasures on display in the Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle. It is said the stone will only leave Scotland again for a coronation in Westminster Abbey.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45am we were called to a report of a small protest within Edinburgh Castle.

“Officers attended and two women aged 20 and 24 years, and a 20-year-old man were arrested in connection with damage caused.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

In March, This Is Rigged smashed the glass holding Braveheart aka William Wallace’s sword demanding an end to all new fossil fuel projects in Scotland.