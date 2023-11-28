Two injured after crane collapses into newly-built flats in Edinburgh

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have been injured after part of a crane collapsed into a building in Edinburgh, with pedestrians and drivers warned to avoid the area.

It is understood the section of crane gave way and fell onto the top of an apartment complex being built on Steads Place, Leith, at about 9.30am on Tuesday morning.

Ambulance crews treated two people at the scene following the incident and road closures have been put in place while emergency services assess the situation.

Pictures posted online show the arm of the crane bent out of shape and lying on the building below.

Emergency services have closed surrounding roads (Peter Hill/PA Wire)

Police Scotland said: “Emergencies services are in attendance at Steads Place in Edinburgh after a crane collapsed at a building site.

“There are road closures in place at Leith Walk and Pilrig Street.

“Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.29am today to attend an incident in Leith, Edinburgh.

“We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team to the scene and have treated two patients at the scene.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.