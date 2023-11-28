Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two injured after crane collapses into newly-built flats in Edinburgh

Pedestrians and drivers warned to avoid the area

Paul Cargill
Tuesday 28 November 2023 13:46
Comments
<p>Ambulance crews treated two people at the scene </p>

Ambulance crews treated two people at the scene

(Peter Hill/PA Wire)

Two people have been injured after part of a crane collapsed into a building in Edinburgh, with pedestrians and drivers warned to avoid the area.

It is understood the section of crane gave way and fell onto the top of an apartment complex being built on Steads Place, Leith, at about 9.30am on Tuesday morning.

Ambulance crews treated two people at the scene following the incident and road closures have been put in place while emergency services assess the situation.

Pictures posted online show the arm of the crane bent out of shape and lying on the building below.

Emergency services have closed surrounding roads

(Peter Hill/PA Wire)

Police Scotland said: “Emergencies services are in attendance at Steads Place in Edinburgh after a crane collapsed at a building site.

“There are road closures in place at Leith Walk and Pilrig Street.

“Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.29am today to attend an incident in Leith, Edinburgh.

“We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team to the scene and have treated two patients at the scene.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in