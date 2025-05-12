Father saw fairground waltzer car crash off track with children inside

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A father has told how he saw a car on a fairground waltzer ride break off the track and crash with his children inside.

Kevin McNulty’s children – aged 13, 12 and seven – were in a car on the ride at the Galactic Carnival fairground in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh, when the incident took place on Saturday evening.

He said the ride was going “full pelt” when their car separated from the carousel and crashed into one he was riding in, before sliding into a speaker.

One of his children was filming at the time and a video captured their screams as the spinning car suddenly dislodges and veers off the fairground ride.

Posting on Facebook, Mr McNulty said their car “came completely off and then went flying into our car and then smashed about the place, crashing into the side off the track”.

He added: “Thankfully there was a heavy large speaker that they collided with or they would have been through the whole thing and then the ending would have been a completely different story”.

The three children were not seriously hurt in the malfunction.

Photos posted by Mr McNulty showed where the car appears to have broken off the waltzer ride.

He said his children were “very very lucky that they managed to get out of this still walking”.

Mr McNulty told the PA news agency that he had not heard from the fairground’s operators following the incident. The fairground was open on Sunday but the waltzer ride was closed.

Dr Scott Arthur, the MP of Edinburgh South West, wrote on X saying: “A few people have been in touch about an incident at the funfair, and I am in the process of raising it with the council.”

The fairground’s organisers have been approached for comment.

Edinburgh City Council said it would be a matter for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

An HSE spokesperson said: “HSE is aware of the incident and making inquiries.”