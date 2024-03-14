Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A firefighter has been injured after tackling a blaze in Edinburgh that saw residents evacuated in the early hours of the morning.

Around 70 firefighters battled the flames on Breadalbane Street, Bonnington, which affected approximately 100 residents.

Twelve fire engines and specialist vehicles attended the scene after receiving the call at around 4.10am, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

A spokesperson said: “One firefighter has sustained minor injuries and has received treatment from Scottish Ambulance Service at the scene.”

They added that there were “no reported casualties” involving members of the public.

Central Scotland MSP Graham Simpson said he and other residents fled a block of flats in a “dramatic” evacuation.

He said: “The fire alarm went off and people started evacuating and everybody got out.

“There is a fire in the fifth-floor flat and flames were belching out of that flat, and it has then spread upwards to the sixth floor and the fire is still going on and smoke is belching out. I can still see flames, it appears to have spread to the stairwell.

“Everybody has been evacuated, nobody has been hurt, that’s the main thing, but some people will have lost their homes.

“People got out but it was very dramatic and still is.”

Mr Simpson, a Scottish Conservative MSP, said the fire crews are doing a “fantastic” job but access issues made it more difficult for them as they cannot drive up to the front of the building.

He said: “I think there is a safety issue in that the fire brigade cannot get a fire engine up to the front of these flats because of the way they are designed, so what they’re having to do to get access from the front is actually carry ladders up to the front and put ladders up against balconies, it’s pretty shocking.

“They have managed to drive up round the back, I’ve seen a turntable ladder spraying water into the flats from there, but they cannot get proper access to the front.

“They’ve got into some flats and they’re spraying water from balconies, but right now the fire is still raging.

“The fire brigade should be able to drive up to the front of the building and get a turntable ladder.

“It’s quite ludicrous they are having to carry ladders up and physically put ladders up to balconies. They are doing a fantastic job but the fire is still going.”

Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day said: “Thankfully everyone has been evacuated to safety, but this is a large-scale fire which is affecting as many as 100 residents.

“We have council and health and social care officers on the scene to support residents, with a rest centre set up at the nearby Leith Community Centre.

“Our roads team has put a small closure in place on Breadalbane Street and we’ll continue to support all agencies and the local community and explore temporary accommodation should it be required.

“I’m very grateful to the emergency services for their ongoing swift response.”

