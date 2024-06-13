Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Accommodation prices in Edinburgh are being inflated by as much as £1,125 a night during the Fringe festival sparking backlash across the arts sector.

In one case, festival-goers could pay as much as £2,000 to stay in a prime Edinburgh location for the night, The Independent has discovered.

The Royal Mile flat which costs £2,000 a night costs a considerably cheaper – but still expensive – £875 a night including service and cleaning charges in July as opposed to August.

The problem is reportedly worse than ever because of new short-let regulations introduced in Scotland in October 2023, which require hosts and hotels to have a licence or face a fine of up to £2,500.

Other notable examples of the problem include a Georgian townhouse which typically rents for £450 a night on Airbnb (or £702 including the cleaning and service fees), but during this year’s festival, it costs a total of £1,111 a night – once again reflecting an almost 50 percent increase in the base price at festival time.

While these are extreme examples, even the most basic accommodation will set festival-goers and performers back a significant amount of money.

Even cheaper Edinburgh accomodation dramatically increases in price in August. ( PA Archive )

The cheapest available private rooms in August, according to Booking.com, will set festivalgoers back just under £100 a night and many of these are available in student accommodation as opposed to actual hotels.

In a lot of cases, this accommodation is already completely sold out, leaving only hotels predominately charging over £300 a night.

Even hostels in Edinburgh, which are the cheapest available option, are expensive during this year’s festival and a bed in a mixed-gender dormitory of up to 24 people will set festival-goers back a minimum of £64 a night or £1,920 for the month.

The problem is particularly affecting performers, who often attempt to stay in the city for the entire month and have additional costs incurred by the shows they put on.

Becca, a comedy writer who lives in Edinburgh, told The Independent: “It’s awful on every level. First with people who can afford to buy properties to rent out beat first-time buyers who want to live in Edinburgh all year round. Or people who already own to rent out will turf out long-term tenants because they can make more with Airbnb-style letting.

“Then from a Fringe perspective, that kind of pricing means that newer acts or less mainstream acts can’t afford to put on shows up here. It’s not financially worth it, even for some big names and the moniker of ‘Fringe’ is becoming more and more ironic as each year passes.

“The council haven’t made enough of an effort to clamp down on this and it means the prices will just keep climbing. No one wins out of this, apart from the person with the Airbnb host account.”

An Edinburgh local has claimed the problem is ‘awful on every level’. ( PA Wire )

The Fringe Festival provided case studies to give performers an idea of what to expect financially and even a show hosted in a pub for free will set its performers back around £1,000 a week.

Bigger productions, meanwhile, such as a theatre show in a venue with a capacity of 150, will cost an estimated £25,000 to put on for the entire run.

With the average Fringe Ticket costing less than £12 in 2023, this means that even for established names, attending the festival can leave them out of pocket.

Jason Manford, 43, who has almost half a million followers on X (Twitter), highlighted the problem in April.

“Edinburgh Festival prices especially for accommodation are an absolute joke!” he wrote on the platform.

“No idea how anyone starting out is managing to get up there and showcase their talents! I’ve just priced up a week up there and even if every show sells out, I’m still operating at a loss.”

Jason Mandford said he will operate at a loss at the festival, even if his show sells out. ( PA )

An author who is attending the festival this August similarly told The Independent that if accommodation was not provided by the Edinburgh International Book Festival, they would also be left at a loss despite having a paid, ticketed event.

Meanwhile, television personality and comedian Gail Porter, 53, similarly took to X to reveal that she has been priced out of attending the festival this year.

She said: “Was so excited to go the edfringe this year. But I have been priced out by the soaring costs of B&Bs.

“My home town. I feel so sorry for new young performers that won’t be able to afford accommodation.

“I’m gutted Edinburgh has done this. Greed is awful.” [sic]

Edinburgh residents are also falling victim to extortionate costs in August.

This includes the homeless, many of whom were recently relocated from their temporary accommodation to locations as far away as Aberdeen (127 miles away) to make way for Taylor Swift fans.

They were paying an average of £597 a night to stay in the city at the same time as the megastar, the Daily Record reports.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh ( PA Wire )

Airbnb said in a statement to The Independent: “These listings are not booked and are not representative of prices on Airbnb. The average nightly price for booked accommodation on Airbnb during the Edinburgh Fringe is £281, giving locals an opportunity to earn much-needed additional income at a time when accommodation is in high demand.

“The implementation of short-term let regulations in Scotland is also disrupting the price and availability of accommodations across the board, including a notable increase in hotel prices.”

The Independent has reached out to the Edinburgh Fringe for further comment.