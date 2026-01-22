Government to announce £453m deal to fit Typhoon jets with ‘cutting-edge’ radar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Healey is set to announce a £453 million investment to fit Typhoon fighter jets with “cutting-edge” radar systems, securing up to 1,300 jobs.

The Defence Secretary is visiting Leonardo UK’s Edinburgh site on Thursday morning, where he will confirm the award of a contract to upgrade the RAF’s Typhoon fleet.

Under the new contract, defence firms BAE Systems, Leonardo UK and Parker Meggitt will equip the aircraft with state-of-the-art radar systems over the coming years.

In addition to securing 300 skilled roles in Edinburgh, the work will secure 120 jobs in Lancashire and more than 100 in Luton.

In all, the full Typhoon programme supports more than 20,000 jobs across 330 UK companies.

The announcement comes amid growing pressure on Nato as a result of US President Donald Trump’s stated intention to acquire Greenland.

Mr Healey said: “Our Typhoon fleet is the backbone of UK and Nato air defence, operated across Europe by the Royal Air Force and our allies to protect our skies and security.

“As the threats we face increase, and as Russian drones continue to strike Ukraine and violate Nato airspace, this cutting-edge radar capability will keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad for many years to come.

“In Edinburgh and across the UK, we’re backing more than 20,000 skilled workers on the Typhoon programme who ensure our RAF remains ready to protect Britain.

Earlier this week, the Government announced a £205 million contract for the long-term provision of specialist Typhoon engineering support by QinetiQ.

It said this week’s combined investment shows defence is an “engine for growth” that can create skilled jobs and strengthen national security.

Mr Healey added: “Our Government has backed their high-skilled work with more than £650 million of investment this week alone, securing British jobs and making defence an engine for growth in Scotland and beyond.

“This massive workforce will be sustained for years following the biggest fighter jet exports deal in a generation, worth £8 billion which we secured with Turkiye in October.”

The latest contract will see 40 advanced European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk2 radars fitted to RAF Typhoons, including 38 new systems and modifications to two test systems.

The radars will simultaneously detect, identify and track multiple targets in the air and on the ground.

The Government said the technology will ensure the RAF maintains its operational advantage in contested environments by providing high-powered jamming capability whilst engaging targets beyond the reach of threats.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander said: “This £453 million contract award to build state-of-the-art radar systems for Typhoon fighter jets shows just how vital Scottish expertise is to the UK’s national security, and why Scotland is globally recognised as a centre of defence excellence.

“This upgrade to the RAF fleet – sustaining 300 jobs at Leonardo in Edinburgh and many more in the supply chain – is the latest in an impressive line of defence dividend wins for Scotland.

“The UK Government is transforming our defence sector into an even more powerful engine for growth, because when we back our service personnel and Scottish industry, we keep ourselves and our allies secure whilst delivering skilled jobs and growth for communities and workers.”

Mark Stead, senior vice-president of radar and advanced targeting at Leonardo UK, said: “ECRS Mk2 isn’t just an exceptional radar – it’s equipped with advanced electronic surveillance and electronic attack capabilities which will make RAF’s Typhoons more potent against their adversaries, adapting to new and unpredictable threats.

“This contract secures 300 highly skilled jobs at Leonardo’s Edinburgh site, and 100 at our Luton site.

“As well as supporting over 71 UK-based suppliers, we hope ECRS Mk2 will see wider adoption by other Typhoon export users given its advanced capabilities against current and future threats.”

The UK Government committed to continue upgrading RAF Typhoons as part of its strategic defence review, and the planes are set to continue protecting British skies until at least the 2040s.