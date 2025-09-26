Steam enthusiasts line tracks to watch newly restored replica of Locomotion No.1

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of steam enthusiasts lined the tracks to watch a newly restored replica of Locomotion No.1 re-enact the birth of the railways 200 years ago.

The engine, pulling a carriage with the Duke of Edinburgh on board, was a few minutes late setting off on its short trip to Shildon, County Durham.

Thousands more will line the route when it runs on sections of the original Stockton and Darlington Railway line over the weekend.

It is part of year-long celebrations to mark the opening of the line on September 27 1825.

Locomotion No.1 was the first steam locomotive to pull a passenger-carrying train on a public railway.

Edward was met by dignitaries a few hundred yards up the line from the Shildon Locomotion visitor attraction, and included among them was his brother-in-law Sir Tim Laurence – a noted steam enthusiast.

The Duke of Edinburgh then got into the carriage called Experiment pulled by the Locomotion No.1, among whose crew was TV presenter Guy Martin – more known for travelling at high speed on two wheels.

Doug Haynes, 81, a retired aircraft engineer from Preston, Lancashire, travelled to Shildon to witness the re-enactment.

He said: “It was tremendous.

“The work that they have put in to make this happen has been well worthwhile.

“It was well worth the trip over for me.”

Louise Jones, 39, from Alfreton, Derbyshire, left home at 6.30am to see the spectacle.

She said: “It was amazing to see it moving.

“My dad used to work on the railways.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see what it would have looked like 200 years ago.”

The replica of Locomotion No.1 has been restored and extensively tested ahead of the anniversary celebrations.

Network Rail has urged people not to trespass on the railways to get a better look.

Operations director Karen Duffy said: “We want the viewing public to have a fantastic time during this celebratory weekend, but we can’t stress enough how important it is to keep safe.”