Arthouse cinema reopening after campaign pulls it ‘back fae the brink’

An Edinburgh arthouse cinema is set to reopen its doors later this month after a three-year campaign involving A-list stars saw it pulled “back fae the brink” of closure.

The Filmhouse cinema on Lothian Road will reopen on June 27, with a programme of films that were missed since it closed its doors on October 6, 2022.

Originally opened in a repurposed church in 1978, the cinema was shuttered following the collapse of its parent charity Centre for the Moving Image.

Since then, the building has undergone a £2 million refurbishment that has seen a complete internal refit to the public areas and screens, and “substantial” repairs to the roof and stonework.

Previously a three-screen venue, a new fourth screen is also set to be added in July as part of a second phase of work, bringing the cinema’s capacity up to 350 seats.

The reopening follows a three-year campaign backed by film lovers from around the world and leading actors including Filmhouse patrons Jack Lowden, Charlotte Wells, Brian Cox and Emma Thompson.

Lowden, whose film credits include Dunkirk and The Outrun, said the new reopened cinema will provide a “lift” to Scotland’s film-makers and storytellers.

“Filmhouse is a place utterly dedicated to the promotion and celebration of independent cinema,” he said.

“Films need to be watched, not just made. Now, after months of hard work, the incredible team at Filmhouse have managed to pull one of Scotland’s few truly independent cinemas back fae the brink.

“To have such a place on the streets of our capital providing the platform to give our world-class film-makers and storytellers the lift-off they need, and continue to ask the big questions of ourselves through cinema, is exciting and vital.”

Moves to reopen the cinema began when the building’s owners, Caledonian Heritable, agreed to lease the building back as a modern cinema space for a minimum period of 25 years, with a new lease being signed in July 2024.

Work to refurbish the venue then began in February 2025, supported by funding including £324,000 from the grassroots Open the Doors! crowdfunding campaign, £1.5 million from the UK Government, and donations from other sources.

Fundraising is also continuing for some remaining elements of the project.

Andrew Simpson, executive director of Filmhouse, said: “The love for Filmhouse never went away, it was just waiting to be reignited.

“The incredible response to its closure showed us how vital this space is, not just for Edinburgh, but for audiences across Scotland and beyond.

“We are returning with fresh energy, a clear plan for the future and a commitment to delivering world-class film experiences for everyone.

“Filmhouse belongs to its community and we’re excited to welcome people back.”

The Filmhouse team said “comfort” was at the heart of the refurbishment, with filmgoers able to expect extra legroom and comfy seats, and a completely reworked foyer space.

The Filmhouse bar has also been “completely refurbished”, with dining capacity for 100 people and a food and drink menu focused on sustainable produce from Scotland and England.

Margaret Graham, culture and communities convener at Edinburgh City Council, described news of the reopening as “wonderful”.

She said: “I am sure that many people across Edinburgh and beyond will be looking forward to this event.

“This much-loved cinema is both a community hub and cultural asset for the city.

“Its refurbishment will allow even more people to enjoy the magic of global cinema in the heart of the city.”