A joint funeral for two sisters from Edinburgh who died just three weeks apart is being planned by their “heartbroken” family.

Twenty-six-year-old Shaunie Thomson died suddenly on 12 February. On Friday last week, her sister, Shavanna Thomson, 21, also passed away.

Friends and family of the sisters who lived in the Stenhouse suburb of Edinburgh, Scotland said it was “the worst news any family can receive”.

After the elder sister passed away, Shavanna had shared her grief with her friends on social media.

“I’m going through the worst thing I could, I miss my twin so much,” she wrote.

Donations started pouring in for the sisters’ funeral arrangements as soon as news of the younger sister’s death was made public, reported The Daily Record.

“The family have made the decision to have both girls funeral together which during the worst time of their life’s will also be finically difficult,” wrote Mary McGovern, who is organising the fundraiser on GoFundMe.

“Rest easy girls we hope you have the best beds in heaven forever #26 #21.”

During the weekend, the Thomson family received a flurry of messages from friends of the sisters and their relatives.

One family member wrote on Facebook that she was “so heartbroken”.

“I love you both forever and will miss you both, really can’t believe I have lost the best two sisters in the world,” she said.

“Can not believe the both of yous [sic] are gone in the space of three weeks… Rest easy girls,” another relative wrote.

“R.I.P Shavanna & Shaunie. 2 sisters gone.. in the space of 3 weeks... Life is unfair at times,” a friend said.

A Scotland police spokeswoman had confirmed the deaths of the twins.

“A 26-year-old woman was found dead within a flat in Granton Medway, Edinburgh, on 12 February 2023. A 21-year-old woman died within a flat at Cameron House Avenue, Edinburgh, on 3 March 2023.”

Police also said an investigation into the deaths “under the direction of Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU) is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments”.