Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh find lucky pine needles in sacred part of Japan

Edward and Sophie showed schoolchildren their lucky finds.

Ellie Crabbe
Sunday 21 September 2025 18:24 BST
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with pine needles collected from a sacred pine tree in Koyasan (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with pine needles collected from a sacred pine tree in Koyasan (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh searched for pine needles, said to bring good luck, under a pine tree during their visit to Koyasan, a sacred mountainous area in Japan.

Edward and Sophie smiled as they showed schoolchildren their lucky findings.

The couple, who are in the country for a five-day visit, went to temples, a museum and a cemetery during their visit to the Unesco world heritage site.

After being greeted by schoolchildren waving Union flags, Sophie and Edward were shown Danjo Garan, a Buddhist temple and one of the most significant religious sites in Koyasan.

The duke and duchess were shown the correct way to enter Danjo Garan, by bowing and stepping over the threshold, before being taken to the Rokkaku Kyouzou, a pagoda-like tower built to house Buddhist scrolls.

Turning it is believed to bring the same spiritual merit as reciting the entire Buddhist canon, and Edward and Sophie helped to turn it together.

Earlier, the couple were taken around the Reihoukan Museum and shown Buddhist statues and art.

Founded in 1921, the museum was created to preserve and exhibit Koyasan’s cultural heritage, with approximately 100,000 items, 21 designated as national treasures.

The duke and duchess have had a packed schedule during their trip, visiting Tokyo and Osaka.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in