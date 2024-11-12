Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Edinburgh University has warned privileged students not to be ‘snobs’ towards their working-class peers.

The university has admitted there is a problem with class-related prejudice on campus, with poorer students “inadvertently or deliberately shamed by more privileged students”.

New guidance issued by the university said affected students include those from widening participation backgrounds – under which entry requirements are lowered for people from deprived areas.

The guidance, aimed at counteracting socio-economic “microaggressions”, calls on wealthier students to create a “more inclusive environment”.

Examples of prejudice include comments about clothing and “lack of knowledge or regional accent”.

An unnamed widening access student, quoted in the guidance, said they had been told “you can’t be working class because you’re at university”.

“We were discussing inheritance tax in class and people have explicitly said that they have more money because they ‘just worked harder’,” the student said. “My father is a manual labourer but I don’t think he works any less hard than their Dad at his desk job,” the student added.

open image in gallery The guidance, aimed at counteracting socioeconomic ‘microaggressions’, calls on wealthier students to create a ‘more inclusive environment’ ( PA Wire )

Private school students make up 40 per cent of Edinburgh University’s intake, with more than 70 per cent of its cohort arriving from England.

The guidance tells privileged students “don’t be a snob!” and “when you meet new people, be curious about their interests and aspirations rather than their backgrounds”.

The warning was issued after the Scottish Social Mobility Society complained lecturers and students regularly mocked and mimicked individuals from north of the border.

“At the University of Edinburgh students who come from middle to lower socioeconomic backgrounds are in a minority,” it said. “However, in wider UK society they are the majority.”

The guidance also states “don’t assume that everyone’s life or family is like yours”, and “try to undo some of the unhelpful mythology about the relationship of wealth to intelligence or hard work”.

Another student quoted in the guidance said: “I guess I knew I was working class but I’m not sure how much it was really present to me when I was living at home.

“Like so many people I know from home, it was only going to uni that made us realise how working class we are. It’s so weird being isolated, surrounded by middle-class and privileged people.

“Now I just assume I’m going to be surrounded by people who are better off than me.”

The university recognises “that people from lower socioeconomic groups often don’t have the same level of support and encouragement to go to university despite being extremely academically capable”, the guidance said.

An Edinburgh university spokesman said: “We are incredibly proud of our diverse community and work hard to create an environment that eliminates discrimination and allows all of our students to have the best experience possible during their studies.

“Our dignity and respect policy sets out clear expectations of behaviour, including recognising when comments or behaviour may be harmful or upsetting to others and acting accordingly.

“The university is a recognised leader in its work to attract students from diverse social backgrounds but also in ensuring they thrive both here and in all their future endeavours.”