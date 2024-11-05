Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A new social media sensation has been born at Edinburgh Zoo - meet Haggis the pygmy hippo.

After Moo Deng sent the internet wild after playfully biting and headbutting keepers in Thailand, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland was delighted to announce the birth of their own endangered calf to parents Otto and Gloria.

The tiny girl was born on Wednesday and has since been named Haggis by the wildlife conservation charity.

Jonny Appleyard, hoofstock team leader at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “Haggis is doing really well so far and it is amazing to see her personality beginning to shine already.

“The first 30 days are critical for her development, so the pygmy hippo house will be closed for now to allow us to keep a close eye on mum and baby at this sensitive time.”

Pygmy hippos are native to the forests and swamps of West Africa, primarily Liberia. The species is classified as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (ICUN) and it is estimated that just 2,500 remain in the wild due to habitat loss.

Mr Appleyard added: “While Thailand’s Moo Deng has become a viral global icon, it is important to remember that pygmy hippos are incredibly rare.

“It is great to have our own little ambassador right here in Edinburgh to connect with our visitors and help raise awareness of the challenges the species face in the wild.”

Moo Deng the baby hippo became a global sensation after her videos of frolicking at a Thai zoo went viral ( EPA )

The zoo will be hoping for that same Moo Deng bounce which saw zoo attendences more than triple as Moo’s cuteness led to plans for a 24/7 livestream so the world can watch her grow up. A bakery in Bangkok announced on Facebook that it had to limit orders for its Moo Deng-inspired cakes due to overwhelming demand.

Vulture wrote: “She has little teeny, tiny baby chompers, she’s perpetually wet, and her name means bouncy pork. It’s the ultimate recipe for internet cuteness.”

Moo Deng in Thai is a type of meatball. It was reported that the name was chosen by fans through a social media poll, keeping in theme with her siblings: Moo Toon (stewed pork) and Moo Waan (sweet pork).

And the Scots followed suit naming their own baby hippo Haggis after their own national dish.

An adult pygmy hippo can live up to 50 years and can grow to about half the height of a full-sized hippo. In the wild, their diet mainly consists of grass, leaves, shoots, and fallen fruits.