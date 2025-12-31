Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zoo’s penguin parade axed due to bird flu fears

Edinburgh Zoo bosses made the decision to cancel the Wee Waddle in the interest of protecting the animals.

Penguins at Edinburgh Zoo will no longer take part in the Wee Waddle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Penguins at Edinburgh Zoo will no longer take part in the Wee Waddle (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

A Scottish zoo has cancelled a popular tourist attraction due to an increased risk of avian influenza.

Bosses at Edinburgh Zoo have postponed the Wee Waddle, an event where penguins parade along a walkway next to their enclosure, amid fears bird flu is on the rise in the UK.

The event generally takes place several times a week and is described as a “firm favourite” with visitors.

Jo Elliot, curator for the Royal Zoological Society for Scotland (RZSS), said: “Due to an increased risk of avian influenza in the UK we have made the decision to postpone our Wee Waddle for the foreseeable future.

“We have strengthened our bio-security measures on-site, increasing the amount of disinfection points to keep all of our bird species safe from the virus.

“While we know the Wee Waddle is a firm favourite with our visitors, protecting all of our animals is always our top priority.”

