Zoo’s penguin parade axed due to bird flu fears
Edinburgh Zoo bosses made the decision to cancel the Wee Waddle in the interest of protecting the animals.
A Scottish zoo has cancelled a popular tourist attraction due to an increased risk of avian influenza.
Bosses at Edinburgh Zoo have postponed the Wee Waddle, an event where penguins parade along a walkway next to their enclosure, amid fears bird flu is on the rise in the UK.
The event generally takes place several times a week and is described as a “firm favourite” with visitors.
Jo Elliot, curator for the Royal Zoological Society for Scotland (RZSS), said: “Due to an increased risk of avian influenza in the UK we have made the decision to postpone our Wee Waddle for the foreseeable future.
“We have strengthened our bio-security measures on-site, increasing the amount of disinfection points to keep all of our bird species safe from the virus.
“While we know the Wee Waddle is a firm favourite with our visitors, protecting all of our animals is always our top priority.”
