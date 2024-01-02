Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The body of a fell runner who vanished on New Year's Eve in the icy Pennines has been found by a mountain rescue team.

Edward Catmur, 40, from London, disappeared after saying that he was going to run from Dufton to Cross Fell in Cumbria at 10am on New Year’s Eve.

Police announced late on New Year’s Day the body of a man had been found in the Cross Fell area following the two-day search.

Cross Fell is the highest mountain in the Pennines and the highest point in England outside the Lake District.

Fell running, a traditionally British sport originating from the Peak District, is running and racing off-road, usually involving steep hills and gradients.

“Edward’s family has been informed of developments,” said a spokesperson for the Cumbria force.

“Cumbria Police would like to thank Penrith Mountain Rescue Team colleagues who spent long hours both last night and today leading the search effort.”

Penrith Mountain Rescue Team began a search through the night along Mr Catmur’s planned route of Dufton to Hartside and back.

Penrith Mountain Rescue Team searched the penines until dark (Penrith Mountain Rescue Team)

“Cumbria police contacted the team on New Year’s Eve in response to a report of an overdue fell runner. The team mobilised and began a search through the night along the runner’s planned route,” the rescue team said.

“The search resumed at first light, with extra resources called in from across the lakes teams and northern England including search dogs and drones. Searching continued until a find was made by a police helicopter around midday on New Year’s Day.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Edward.”

A fellow runner Donna Ní Cuarta paid tribute to Mr Catmur, after he helped support her during a race.

She wrote on Facebook: “Such a genuinely nice guy. He drove us home the next day after being up all night. Never to be forgotten.

“Tremendous runner, good friend and a gentlemen. RIP Ed, a legend where the mountains meet the sky.”

Organisers of the Montane Spine Race also paid tribute to the talented runner and choir singer.

They wrote on Facebook: “It is with great sadness we share news of the passing of Edward Catmur.

“Edward was a well known runner and perhaps best known to many of us for his first place in the 2015 Challenger South.

“As a Spine family we have shared many successes, but today we grieve the loss of Edward.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Running club Ourea events revealed Edward finished 4th in their 100km Lakes Traverse.

A spokesman said: “Edward was a skilled orienteer, mountain, and ultra-runner known for participating in challenging races like the Dragon’s Back Race, Lakes Traverse and The Spine. He often graced the podium in both domestic and international races – he was a highly competent and experienced runner.

“This unfortunate incident mirrors the loss of Chris Smith, another talented runner and GB International, who succumbed to hypothermia in October 2020 in the Scottish mountains.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Edward’s family and friends, many of whom are part of our running community.

“He was a respected figure among fellow runners and popular with our Event Team. We urge our extended community of runners who enjoy running in the mountains and remote areas to remember the unforgiving nature of these environments.”