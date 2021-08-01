‘End of an era’: Locals gather to watch the demolition of Eggborough power station

Locals gathered in North Yorkshire to watch the demolition of Eggborough power station’s four cooling tours.

The coal-fired power station was decommissioned in 2018 and was later bought by St Francis Group in 2019 with plans to redevelop the site.

It was decided that four of the plant’s eight cooling tours, each containing around 11,000 tonnes of reinforced concrete, would be demolished as part of the redevelopment.

The 300ft (90m) high structures were brought down just after 8am on Sunday.

Spectators gathered to watch the demolition of the cooling towers despite poor weather, some of them calling it “an end of an era”.

The power station, which opened in the late 1960s, has been a Yorkshire landmark for 50 years and can be seen for miles around.