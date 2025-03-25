Urgent recall notice issued for hand soap over contamination risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shoppers have been told to return a particular batch of hand soap “immediately” over a risk of contamination and infection.

The government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) published a warning on Friday, recalling bottles of the Elbow Grease Heavy Duty Hand Cleaner after discovering a potential health hazard.

The OPSS said the affected batch presents a microbiological risk as it is “contaminated with aerobic mesophilic bacteria”.

If the product is used on damaged skin, or if it comes into contact with the eyes, the warning says it may cause infection or irritation.

The alert advises consumers who have the product to check for the barcode 5053249248059 and batch code 00645.

It says the product’s origin is Turkey and is a “clear plastic bottle with red lid containing yellow hand cleansing gel”.

If a product is part of the affected batch, the OPSS warns customers should return the item to their place of purchase as soon as possible.

If customers have any questions or concerns, they are told to contact 151 Products Ltd at +44 (0)161 839 5949.

The government alert reads: "The affected batch presents a microbiological risk as it is contaminated with aerobic mesophilic bacteria (measured value up to 9200 cfu/g). The affected batch does not meet the requirements of Regulation (EC) 1223/2009 or the Cosmetic Products Enforcement Regulations 2013.”

Aerobic mesophilic bacteria are microorganisms that thrive in moderate temperatures, typically between between 20C and 45C.

They can cause foodborne illnesses such as gastroenteritis, which comes with symptoms including nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

The Independent has contacted the manufacturer for comment.