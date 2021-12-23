Remove Christmas wreaths or face £120 fines, elderly residents warned

Residents say there is ‘no goodwill’ in rules

Matt Mathers
Thursday 23 December 2021 13:18
Comments
<p>John Allan, Brian Goldsack and Wilhelmina Rijshouver are upset over the letter sent by Hyde Housing</p>

John Allan, Brian Goldsack and Wilhelmina Rijshouver are upset over the letter sent by Hyde Housing

(KMG/SWNS)

Elderly residents at a retirement complex in Kent have been threatened with fines by "Scrooge" housing association bosses who are refusing to let them put up Christmas decorations.

Hyde Housing, which runs Joseph Conrad House in Canterbury, ordered its residents to take down wreaths from doors and trees from communal areas or face £120 charges to remove them.

Residents said they wanted to make the complex more festive but Hyde told them the decorations posed a fire hazard and could put people at risk.

David Geoghegan, 69, said he and others were upset by "aggressive" letters Hyde sent out to residents and claimed that bosses were acting “acting like the Gestapo”.

He told KentOnline: “Residents have been talking about how upsetting the letters were, and lots of us felt it was uncalled for and heavy-handed tactics.

Recommended

“It’s Christmas and there is no goodwill in it. The threat of sending people to remove Christmas trees and wreaths – we don’t need that, and we are really upset."

He added: “I can’t see how a wreath is a fire hazard because millions of people have them.”

Rosie Duffield, Labour MP for Canterbury, agreed and wrote on Twitter: “This seems utterly ‘bah humbug’ Hyde Housing!

“I have had a wreath on my front door in a block of flats for a few Christmasses and I assure you that it’s never once spontaneously combusted. Please allow residents some Christmas cheer in these bleak times.”

Audrey Williamson, head of housing for Hyde, said it was the association's policy not to allow residents to put up Christmas decorations.

She said they pose a risk to safety, adding that the safety of residents is Hyde's "utmost priority".

She said: "We’re sorry but we can’t allow our residents at Joseph Conrad House to put up Christmas decorations in the communal areas of their building, due to fire safety regulations," she said.

"We know many residents were looking forward to making things festive after a difficult year, but we’ve got to make sure everyone’s safe, and keep to the latest fire safety regulations.

"Unfortunately this includes door wreaths, as some can be highly combustible."

Recommended

She added: "While we can’t allow Christmas decorations in most communal areas, we’re still putting up decorations in designated safe areas, including the lounge at Joseph Conrad House.

"The £120 was an estimated amount if Hyde was required to remove any of the items which present a risk to everyone’s safety."

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in