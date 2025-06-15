‘Kind and sweet’ girl, 11, killed in Ford Transit van crash as devastated family make direct appeal
Elemie Wainwright was hit by a white Ford Transit van in Mosborough, Sheffield on Thursday
Tributes have been paid to the “kindest” and “most sweetest” 11-year-old girl who died after being hit by a van in Sheffield.
Elemie Wainwright was hit by a white Ford Transit van in Mosborough on Thursday, South Yorkshire Police said.
She was rushed to hospital by emergency services but died shortly after.
In a statement, Elemie’s family have paid tribute to their “beautiful baby girl”.
“On Thursday 12 June our hearts shattered into a million pieces,” they said.
“Our baby girl, our life and soul, with the biggest smile, the biggest heart, you were the kindest, most sweetest, most beautiful baby girl.”
Specialist officers are supporting Elemie’s family and the circumstances of her death are being investigated, South Yorkshire Police said.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and traffic offences on Thursday, the force confirmed. He has been released on bail.
Elemie’s family continued: “We have no words right now, but we beg that if anyone knows any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is please come forward.
“Any information, no matter how small, may be the missing piece to the answers we need.
“As parents, we need answers for our baby girl. Please, look at her photo, look at her smile, it’s the least our baby deserves.”
Police are urging anyone who has information relating to the collision to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 758 of 12 June 2025.
