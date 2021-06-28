Elephant and Castle fire - live: 100 firefighters tackle blaze as huge plume of smoke rises near London station
Live updates as fire crews tackle a major blaze in south London
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a major blaze near Elephant and Castle station in London.
Videos on social media show large plumes of smoke rising from sky, with one clip showing a fireball erupt from inside.
London Fire Brigade the blaze was first reported at 1.43pm on Monday and that 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters were at the scene.
Images from scene as police seal off road after fire breaks out near Elephant and Castle station
Here are some recent images from our reporter May Bulman showing police officers sealing off roads near the scene in Elephant and Castle.
There are now 15 fire engines and about 100 firefighters at the scene of the fire in Elephant and Castle.
London Fire Brigade said its 999 control officers had already taken 44 calls reporting the blaze earlier this afternoon.
People are being urged to avoid the area, while train services in and out of the station are expected to be cancelled or delayed until at least 4pm.
No casualties reported
Our reporter May Bulmanis at the scene in Elephant and Castle.
She has been told by police that there are not believed to be any casualties.
London Ambulance Service crews are at the scene, along with 100 firefighters and officers from both the British Transport Police and London’s Metropolitan Police.
Incident not believed to be terror-related
Police have confirmed the incident is not believed to be terror-related:
Three commercial units, four cars and telephone box alight
Three commercial units underneath railway arches, four cars and a telephone box are alight near Elephant and Castle railway station in southeast London.
A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade said the cars caught fire at garages beneath the arches.
Roads have been closed off and people are being urged to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.
Huge fire breaks out near south London train station
Plumes of black smoke seen billowing into the sky after four cars catch alight at garages in railway arches
