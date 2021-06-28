✕ Close Smoke billows out of Elephant and Castle station after huge fire breaks out

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a major blaze near Elephant and Castle station in London.

Videos on social media show large plumes of smoke rising from sky, with one clip showing a fireball erupt from inside.

London Fire Brigade the blaze was first reported at 1.43pm on Monday and that 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters were at the scene.