A fire has broken out in Elephant and Castle, south London, just weeks after a previous inferno.

Footage shows plumes of smoke from flames coming out of a building site on Deacon Street.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that a man was being given medical attention at the scene.

The street is in a newly-redeveloped area next to Elephant Park, about a 5 minute-walk from the Elephant and Castle Tube station.

The LFB confirmed that the fire was on the first-floor roof terrace of a building under construction.

It said that 14 calls were made to 999 about the “very visible fire”, and that four fire engines and about 25 firefighters from Lambeth, Peckham, Shadwell and Brixton fire stations attended the scene.

LFB later tweeted that the blaze was “under control”. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Locals to the area tweeted about their concerns over the fire breaking out close to and soon after a previous one.

On 29 June, about 100 firefighters were called to the area to tackle a inferno in a commercial unit under railway arches near to Elephant and Castle station that exploded into a massive fireball.

The major fire that broke out in Elephant and Castle at the end of June (@MeganJearum/Twitter/screengrab)

The intense flames had sent huge clouds of thick dark smoke into the air that could be seen from miles around.

LFB said in July that said the fire was “accidental” and was caused by an electrical fault within a car in a spray booth.

The London Ambulance Service said six people were treated for injuries, with one of them taken to hospital.