A fire has broken out in Elephant and Castle, south London, just weeks after a previous inferno.

Footage shows plumes of smoke from flames coming out of a building site on Deacon Street.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that a man was being given medical attention at the scene.

The street is in a newly-redeveloped area, about a 5 minute-walk from the Elephant and Castle Tube station, next to Elephant Park.

The LFB confirmed that the fire was on the first-floor roof terrace of a building under construction.

It said that 14 calls were made to 999 about the “very visible fire”, and that four fire engines and about 25 firefighters from Lambeth, Peckham, Shadwell and Brixton fire stations attended the scene.

LFB later tweeted that the blaze broke out that it was “under control”.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On 29 June, about 100 firefighters were called to the area to tackle a blaze in a commercial unit under railway arches near to the station.

LFB said in July that said the fire was “accidental” and was caused by an electrical fault within a car in a spray booth.