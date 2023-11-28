What visitors to the British Museum think should happen to the Elgin Marbles

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Elgin Marbles have been a source of diplomatic and cultural controversy since a row erupted over where the ancient artifacts should be homed.

Athens has long demanded the return of the historic works, also known as the Parthenon Sculptures, which were removed from Greece by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century when he was the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.

A diplomatic row erupted on Tuesday after Rishi Sunak was accused of cancelling a meeting with the Greek prime minister at the 11th hour.

The diplomatic spat comes after Mr Mitsotakis had used an interview ahead of the anticipated talks to push for the return of the Elgin Marbles, saying the current situation was like the Mona Lisa painting being cut in half.

Visitors at the British Museum today demonstrated the clash of opinions - with some saying it’s like “cutting tower bridge in half” but others asking where the returning of artifacts would stop if they were to be returned.

Greek tourists visiting London told The Independent in front of the statues that they should be returned.

Greek-Cypriots Zoe, Rafaella and Stella say the statues are ‘mean a lot to Greek people’ (The Independent)

“It means a lot to Greek people. They should definitely go back to where they came from because to Greek people, it means a lot. It’s our history.” Zoe, 25, from Limassol, Cyprus said.

Her friend Rafaella, also 25, added: “I definitely think they should go back. It’s a part of Greek culture and therefore should be in Greece. I know that others want them here but in my opinion, I think they should be returned.”

Commenting on the British prime minister’s late cancellation, Stella, also a Greek-Cypriot said: “It’s weird that Sunak cancelled the meeting, we didn’t know he did that. Maybe it was on purpose that it got cancelled? It was very last minute.”

On the other hand, Jullianne Jollie, 58, from the Wirral says she has changed her mind about where the statues should be homed.

Julliane Jolie says she is concerned whether returning the marbles will set a precedent (The Independent)

“I’ve gone from thinking they absolutely should go back to thinking as time goes on that they shouldn’t,” The retired education publisher told The Independent.

“If you asked me 18 months ago I would have said yes but then when does it stop?

“The whole point of a museum is preservation for the future. I don’t know what the Greeks think about it but to be honest I think it’s good to see some Greek culture in London. Not everyone can go all the way to Greece.”

John Ransom said it ‘makes no sense’ that the heads of these statues remain in Athens (The Independent)

John Ransom, 70, from Edgeware, London also has mixed opinions on the matter.

“Something says morally it should go back but then you’re setting a precedent for all of the countries to say they want their stuff back. If these things weren’t here we wouldn’t be standing in this museum,” he said.

“The British do have a habit of taking stuff or buying stuff but not for the right price. That seems to be a British tradition, unfortunately.

“It should be challenged and it’s right that it’s challenged. There are pieces over there that are missing their heads and that’s because the heads are in Athens. What sense does that make?

“How would we feel if they came over and started taking Tower Bridge? We wouldn’t like it if our heritage was stolen.”

Ersin Kurnaz says he had to go from Athens to London to see the other half of the Parthenon (The Independent)

Another visitor to the museum, Ersin Kurnaz, 40, believes the statues must not feel at home in London.

He said: “I went to Athens not long ago and saw the Parthenon, it’s weird having to see half of it there and half of it here.

“I am Turkish but living in Germany. I think it’s similar in the sense that my origin will always be Turkey. When I’m in Turkey it’s a different feeling. It feels like home. I think it must be the same for the sculptures.”

Greek art historian Maria Paloma de Alvarado was also admiring the statues on Tuesday and said the debate was complex.

Greek art historian Maria Paloma de Alvarado said the fate of the statues may have been worse if they had not been bought by Lord Elgin (The Independent)

“I believe yes, they should be returned. While they bought it legally it’s part of the Greek identity,” she said.

“There is a discussion here however because if Lord Elgin hadn’t had bought all of this it probably all would have disappeared.”

British Museum chairman George Osborne, a former chancellor, has previously said he is exploring ways for the Elgin Marbles to be displayed in Greece, with speculation that this could involve a loan deal in which part of the set would be sent to Athens.

But on Monday, the prime minister’s official spokesman stressed Mr Sunak’s support for the law that prevents the marbles from being permanently returned and suggested he would not be in favour of any loan arrangement.

The Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed disappointment in Mr Sunak’s last-minute cancellation of their meeting.

In a statement published on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “Anyone who believes in the correctness and justice of their positions is never afraid of opposing arguments.”