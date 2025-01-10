Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have launched an urgent search for two sisters who were last seen more than three days ago and appeared “fine”, according to their brother.

Police Scotland is appealing for help in finding 32-year-old triplets Eliza and Henrietta Huszti after they were reported missing from their home in Aberdeen city centre.

Their brother and third triplet Jozsef Huszti said their mother spoke to the pair for 40 minutes on Saturday and nothing seemed unusual.

open image in gallery The last sighting of the pair was on CCTV in Market Street at Victoria Bridge at around 2.12am on Tuesday ( Police Scotland )

The last sighting of Eliza and Henrietta – who are originally from Hungary but moved to Scotland around seven years ago – was on CCTV in Market Street at Victoria Bridge at around 2.12am on Tuesday. They were then seen crossing the bridge and turning right onto a footpath next to the River Dee heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club.

BBC News reported their “close-knit” family do not know what could have happened to them, although their disappearance is not believed to be suspicious at this stage.

open image in gallery Eliza Huszti is described as white and of slim build with long, brown hair ( Police Scotland )

Officers said ”extensive” enquiries are underway, including in the area the siblings were last seen, with police dogs and the force’s marine unit involved in the search.

Both are described as white and of slim build with long, brown hair.

open image in gallery Henrietta Huszti and her sister were reported missing from their home in Aberdeen city centre ( Police Scotland )

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Eliza and Henrietta and searches are being carried out in and around the area where they were last seen. Local officers, led by specialist search advisors are being assisted by resources including the police dogs and our marine unit.

“The Torry side of Victoria Bridge where they were last seen has many commercial and industrial units. Searches are ongoing here and we would urge businesses in and around the South Esplanade and Menzies Road area to please review their CCTV footage for early morning on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025 and contact us if it holds anything that may be relevant to our investigation. We also ask anyone with dashcam footage from that time to contact us.

“We are continuing to speak to people who know Eliza and Henrietta and we urge anyone who has seen them or who has any information regarding their whereabouts to please contact 101 quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, 7 January, 2025.”