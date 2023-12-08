Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of commuters were subjected to a hellish ordeal that was compared to a wartime evacuation after passengers were stranded on dark, cold trains in London for several hours.

Commuters, including singer James Blunt and Countdown’s Rachel Riley, were left on packed trains after damage to overhead electric cables caused severe delays to Elizabeth line, Great Western Railway and Heathrow Express trains.

Footage and images shared on social media showed passengers sat in pitch black train carriages and lugging heavy suitcases along tracks after disembarking a train.

Mikey Worrall, who was one of those stranded on an Elizabeth line train on Thursday night and said it was “the most surreal evening” of his life and criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan for the problems.

He described the train as lurching to a stop and then a long, multiple-hour wait in semi-darkness as the driver drip-fed what little information they had through to passengers.

Eventually, the battery backup running the train’s heating and light services ran out, and passengers were left in darkness for another hour and a half until they were evacuated.

Officials assist passengers to get down from a train stuck on the Elizabeth Line after damaged overhead cables blocked railway lines in London (via REUTERS)

Mr Worrall said: “We saw a couple of workers come past, and they were trying to keep everyone calm. Suddenly, we saw a stream of people coming down the track, and at that point, it was clear that we would be getting off.

“It was really eerie walking down the railway line in amongst this big crowd of people. It felt like a wartime thing.”

As to why the line broke down, Mr Worrall said: “Every day, it’s a different excuse.

“It seems to me they opened this whole thing without actually being fit for purpose. If they knew there were infrastructure issues that they needed to work on, why didn’t they work on those before? They opened the line and it doesn’t work.

“It (goes down) multiple times a week, and it’s incredibly frustrating.”

Passengers wait inside a train stuck on the Elizabeth Line (via REUTERS)

He added: “The mayor of London needs to sort it out.”

Jacek Broniszewski, who was stuck on the Elizabeth Line for three hours, said on X that the whole situation was “quite the mess”.

“Stuck on an #ElizabethLine train for 3 hours, we were promised “buses and taxis”. All seemed like official protocol. After finally being let out, turned out there was no transport provided and we were stranded alone. Quite the mess.”

Anna van Praagh said on X: “The worst thing about the chaos on #elizabethline last night? The driver said they could have evacuated us hours before but no one in management was picking up the phone and it was against protocol not to have their permission. @TfL who was in charge?

A passenger walks with luggage inside the Heathrow Express train stuck on the Elizabeth Line (via REUTERS)

Mr Blunt took a more light-hearted approach to the chaos and said: “Been stuck somewhere outside Paddington for close to 4 hours now. Out of peanuts and wine”, while Riley wrote: “Nearly 4 hours after we got on, we’re getting off the Elizabeth line, woohoo!”

Engineers worked through the night to get two of the four lines serving Paddington open for electric trains, but commuters on Friday morning still faces delays of up to 90 minutes.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We are so sorry for the difficult journeys passengers endured on our railway last night and we will be investigating how and why it happened.

“The knock-on effects from last night mean operators will not be able to run a full service from Paddington today and passengers should check before they travel.

“Repairs are ongoing and we hope to have the railway fully open by the weekend.”