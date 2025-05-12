Elk could return to UK after 3,000 years in new rewilding plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elk could return to the UK for the first time in around 3,000 years as part of an ambitious rewilding plan for the East Midlands.

The Rewilding Britain charity has given the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Wildlife Trusts £15,000 in funding for feasibility studies into returning the animals to the wild.

Despite once being widespread across the country, European elk were hunted to extinction in the Neolithic era, but wildlife experts hope to reintroduce them to their natural habitat.

open image in gallery Elk are one of the UK’s ‘lost species’ ( AP Photo/Eric Risberg )

Janice Bradley, from Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust (NWT), told the BBC: "They are one of our lost species.

"They used to roam all over the place, through lots of different habitats, throughout the UK.

"They would have roamed through the wetlands of the Trent, in and out of reed beds and pools, woods and grasslands, so they are native and were lost due to hunting, probably by Neolithic people, and we think they should be brought back to fulfil their role in optimising habitats for other wildlife."

She added, however, that one of the biggest challenges was allowing the public to get used to the idea that elk should be returned to the countryside.

The team behind the project hope that the successful reintroduction of beavers can work as a guide, with the first two pairs released into a Dorset nature reserve in March.

open image in gallery Reintroducing beavers, elk and bison can make a vital contribution, rewilding experts say ( PA Wire )

The new funding to help reintroduce elk will pay for a disease risk assessment, while 2,000 households have also been consulted and landowners informed of the plans.

"Initially our elk and beavers would be in same enclosure, bringing them back together in the UK for the first time in 3,000 years," Ms Bradley said.

"But because elk prefer to be in those big, complex wetland habitats, eventually we would be looking at elk along the Trent valley.

"They would very much stay in those habitats, they wouldn't be roaming across roads like deer, but that's a very long way away yet.”

A project to reintroduce bison to the south of England has also been awarded funding.

Rebecca Wrigley, the chief executive of Rewilding Britain, said: “Keystone species like elk, bison and beaver play a vital role in bringing nature back to life. They help repair ecosystems and shape wild places in ways that benefit wildlife, people and the climate.

“Successfully reintroducing missing species like these is absolutely crucial. It’s a complex process involving multiple stages of research and development, feasibility studies, impact assessments and community consultations. By taking the time and effort to get it right, we can create a more hopeful future for everyone.”