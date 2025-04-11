Pair jailed after ‘incredibly dangerous’ 90-minute motorbike pursuit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men who led officers on an “incredibly dangerous” 90-minute pursuit across three different police force areas have been jailed.

Traffic officers and armed patrols were guided by a police helicopter in the hunt for the pair after a female motorist reported she was threatened with a knife during a suspected road rage incident in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

Motorcyclist Jake Fagan, 29, reached speeds of 90mph on the afternoon of July 18 last year as the pursuit moved from Ellesmere Port into Merseyside, across to Chester and then into North Wales.

Fagan also rode the wrong way up a slip road of the M56 before he and his pillion passenger, Connor Mitchell, also 29, were captured after police stinger devices were successfully deployed in Chester city centre.

Bystanders cheered as an officer rugby-tackled Fagan when both men attempted to escape on foot.

The suspects discarded a bag during the pursuit which was later recovered and found to contain class A drugs, said Cheshire Police.

During his police interview Fagan, of Exeter Road, Ellesmere Port, punched and headbutted a wall, added police.

Days earlier Fagan had got off his motorbike to assault a man in the town’s Eton Road.

On Thursday he was sentenced at Chester Crown Court to four years and eight months in jail after he admitted offences of dangerous driving, assault, possession of a knife, possession with intent to supply cocaine, handling stolen goods and criminal damage, police said.

Mitchell, of Farndale Drive, Elton, Chester, was jailed for three-and-a-half years after he pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Following sentencing, Detective Constable Demi Brownrigg said: “I welcome the sentences handed to Fagan and Mitchell who clearly showed no regard for the safety of members of the public by leading police on an incredibly dangerous pursuit.

“The pursuit crossed into three separate police force areas. However, thanks to our officers working together we were able to keep up with the suspects and eventually bring their alarming behaviour to an end.

“This should serve as an example that if you commit a crime in Cheshire, we will find you and we will utilise all of the resources at our disposal to protect the communities that we serve while bringing you to justice.”