Sir Stephen Fry and Ellie Goulding lead famous faces in Wimbledon Royal Box

Sir Stephen Fry, Ellie Goulding and Cherie Blair were among the famous faces in Wimbledon’s Royal Box on day eleven of the championships.

Sir Stephen was seen speaking to Welsh comedian Rob Brydon on Centre Court on Thursday.

Among the other notable names at the tournament were actor Ben Whishaw and former government chief scientific adviser, Lord Patrick Vallance.

Starry Eyed singer Goulding arrived at the championships in a striped sundress. Sir Cliff Richard was pictured in a blue patterned jacket and white tie at the All England Club.

Cherie Blair, the wife of former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, and tennis legend Bjorn Borg were also in the Royal Box for the women’s semi final between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova.

The Queen and Peter Phillips, son of the Princess Royal, were among a host of famous faces from the worlds of acting, politics and sport on day ten of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Phillips was joined in the Royal Box by his partner Harriet Sperling, and did not sit with Camilla, who was accompanied by her sister Annabel Elliot.

Also watching Novak Djokovic play Flavio Cobolli in the quarter-final were British actors Hugh Grant, Joe Alwyn and US actors Cooper Koch and Matt Bomer.

Former prime minister Sir John Major and Victoria’s Secret model Mia Armstrong were also present, with the latter sitting next to Koch and with Alwyn on his other side.

Tuesday’s proceedings at Wimbledon attracted acting royalty, including Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Mark Rylance, Jodie Foster, Richard E Grant and Sienna Miller.

Other well-known faces to have attended this year’s championships so far include the Princess of Wales’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, Sir Lenny Henry, Sir David Beckham, Sir Gareth Southgate and Gary Lineker, who were all seen in the Royal Box.

US music stars Olivia Rodrigo and Dave Grohl have also been spotted enjoying the tennis.