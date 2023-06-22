Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: Who would win a fight between tech titans?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Who would win a fight between Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg? It’s the sort of question that might be asked over a drink in the pub.

But a clash between the two of the world’s tech tycoons may no longer be hypothetical after Mr Zuckerberg apparently agreed to a cage fight with Mr Musk.

When rumours emerged earlier this month that the Facebook boss – a Jiu Jitsu enthusiast – was looking for a rival, the Space X and Tesla founder tweeted that he was “up for a cage match.”

Mr Zuckerberg then posted a screenshot of the tweet with the caption “send me location”.

Now that a fight appears on the cards, how would the two men match up inside the ring?

At more than 6ft tall, Mr Musk would have a clear reach advantage over Mr Zuckerberg, who measures up at 5ft 8in.

His height also means he would also have a significant weight advantage over his opponent, but Mr Zuckerberg’s Jiu Jitsu skills - he recently won his first gold and silver medals at a Silicon Valley tournament - would undoubtedly enable him to get out of a few sticky situations on the canvas.

Mr Musk joked he had a “great move” to show off, noting that his workout regime consists mostly of spending time with his children.

“I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” he tweeted.

He added: “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air.”

It comes amid rumours that Mr Zuckerberg is preparing to create a new app to rival Twitter, which is expected to be called Threads.

The app, internally codenamed Project 92, will reportedly feature a continuous scroll of text, buttons similar to Twitter’s like and retweet functions, and a 500-character limit on posts.

It is not the first time Mr Musk has called for a fight with a global figure. In August last year he challenged the Russian president to a scrap.

"I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to a fight. The prize is Ukraine ," he wrote.

Putin didn’t respond to the goading but the irony was apparently lost on his Chechen war lord ally, Ramzan Kadyrov.

"A word of advice: don’t measure your strength against Putin’s, you’re in two different leagues," the henchman warned.

Although Mr Zuckerberg is smaller and lighter than Mr Musk, his technical ability and aerobic capacity could prove too much for the Tesla boss, who earlier this year said that his typical breakfast included a bowl of ice cream, biscuits and a donut.

Mr Zuckerberg says he used to “run a lot” and got into surfing and then MMA after the Covid pandemic.

"I really like watching UFC for example, that’s because I also like doing the sport [MMA],” he told the Joe Rogan Experience.

“It really is the best sport, five minutes in I was like ‘where has this best my whole life?’ To some degree, MMA is the perfect thing because if you stop paying attention for one second you’re going to end up on bottom.”