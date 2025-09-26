Duke of York and X owner Elon Musk latest names to surface in Epstein files

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of York has resurfaced in files relating to Jeffrey Epstein as a passenger on the paedophile financier’s jet – with a reference also made to X owner Elon Musk potentially visiting the sex offender’s island.

Documents, released by democrats sitting on the House Oversight Committee in the US, show Andrew as a listed passenger on a flight from Teterboro, New Jersey, to Palm Beach in Florida.

The duke is named alongside Epstein, his then-girlfriend and now convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as two names which have been redacted.

The flight is documented to have taken place on May 12, 2000.

Details of the duke being a passenger on Epstein’s private jet have previously been heard in court through Maxwell’s trial – with one of her accusers, who was 14 at the time, recalling she had travelled on a flight with Andrew.

The duke strenuously denies any wrongdoing.

Musk is listed in the documents as being a potential visitor to Epstein’s island, Little St James, on December 6, 2014 – six years after he became a listed sex offender.

His name appears on what appears to be Epstein’s daily schedule, with the entry saying: “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec.6 (is this still happening?)”

In June, Musk indicated President Donald Trump should be impeached and claimed his administration was concealing information about Mr Trump’s association with Epstein.

He later appeared to have deleted posts about the sex offender.

The documents come days after an email from Sarah, Duchess of York, to Epstein, in which she apologised to him for disowning him in the media.

Her spokesman said the message, which also saw her label the sex offender as a “supreme friend”, was written because he had threatened to sue her for defamation.

The surfacing of the email led the duchess to be dropped by a number of charities, of which she had been a patron.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The death was ruled a suicide.